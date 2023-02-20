Lorde postpones Hawke's Bay shows amid recovery efforts

Kiwi pop star Lorde has this afternoon announced her decision to postpone her Hawke's Bay concerts following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The region has been hit hard by the cyclone, leading to widespread damage and a rural community left isolated amid the floods.

"Over the past week, I've been following the ongoing devastation in Hawke's Bay. In line with advice from police, the venue and our promoter, I think the right thing to do is postpone our Hawke's Bay shows," she wrote on social media.

"I would love to be there with you right now, but I can also read the room, and taking precious resources away from those who need them right now is not it."

The 26-year-old was due to perform at Black Barn Vineyards, in Havelock North, on March 1 and 2 as part of her Solar Power tour down under – her first time performing in New Zealand in five years.

The pop sensation reiterated the postponement is "not a cancellation at this stage", before reassuring her fans: "I'm working on something, and you'll hear from me soon".

"I'm so sorry you're going through this. Kia kaha."

The death toll associated with the cyclone currently stands at 11.