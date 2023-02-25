Star-studded concert raises over $200k for cyclone relief

A star-studded Christchurch show raised over $200,000 for cyclone relief funds on Friday night.

Crowds were treated to performances by some of New Zealand's biggest artists including Lorde, Marlon Williams, Neil Finn and opening act Tiki Taane.

The concert, hosted by Newshub presenter Mike McRoberts, also saw Lee Mvtthews, PRINS, 1 Drop Nation, Emma Dilemma and Big Sima take to the stage.

Concertgoers were treated to performances by some of New Zealand's biggest artists, including Tiki Taane. (Source: 1News)

All profits from the ŌTAUTAHI 4 AOTEAROA show were donated to The Red Cross New Zealand Disaster Fund, which is helping with necessary provisions in hard-hit regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert was held at a sold-out Christchurch Town Hall.

A smaller concert featuring local Wellington artists will be held in the capital tomorrow.