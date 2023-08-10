Missing Akl man last seen with Head Hunters-linked men, 'foul play' suspected

The search for a missing Auckland man has been upgraded to a homicide investigation today as police suspect "foul play".

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill gave an update on the investigation into Jayden Mamfredos-Nair's disappearance this afternoon.

Mamfredos-Nair was 19 when he was reported missing on April 24 this year.

His last known sighting was at Birdwood Reserve in Auckland's Rānui at 8.45pm on Friday, April 21.

Police said he was spotted leaving the reserve with two Head Hunters gang associates in a black 2022 Toyota Hilux without a canopy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The black Hilux has since been seized by police and examined as part of the investigation.

"Since that time, Jayden has not been seen by his family or friends," McNeill said.

"This is of great concern to them and to the New Zealand Police.

"Since he has been missing, he has had his 20th birthday. Police have kept an open mind during this investigation, but as time has gone on, our concerns and the concerns of the family have increased."

He said "a large number" of people have been spoken to by the investigation team, alongside searches and canvassing.

"I'm afraid that the evidence gathered to this point leads me to believe we are now investigating a homicide and that Jayden is the victim of foul play," McNeill said.

"We need to find Jayden, we need to provide some closure to Jayden's family," he said, urging anyone with information to call 105.

ADVERTISEMENT

McNeill said Mamfredos-Nair was seen on CCTV footage at a service station on Lincoln Rd 45 minutes before he was last seen.

"Within 45 minutes of being at Lincoln Rd he is at this location [Birdwood Reserve], we know from our investigation and from CCTV taken from around this area that Jayden has met two associates," he said."Jayden has got into their vehicle, and has left this area with them.

"That is the last time anyone has seen Jayden alive, [in the black Hilux] with these two individuals. Police have identified those two associates, they are known to us, we have spoken to them.

"They have links to the Head Hunters gang and they are not cooperating with the police."

He later added that one of the "persons of interest" had a long-standing association with Jayden.

"As you can imagine, sometimes when it involves gang members and especially the Head Hunters, they don't exactly tell us the truth.

"He had arranged to meet these two individuals at this location," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

McNeill said he was "desperate" for answers to Mamfredos-Nair's disappearance. The associates were both men, he confirmed.

"For those people out there that might know something about Jayden's disappearance, I want you to forget those allegiances that you may have with those people. Now is the time to come forward," he stressed, adding the situation is "heartbreaking".

Mamfredos-Nair's parents were present at the announcement.

McNeill read a statement from the family, expressing their deep concern and distress.

"Our hearts ache with worry," the statement said.

"Jayden is a cherished member of our family and we are desperately seeking a safe return for him.

"Please help us bring our boy home."

ADVERTISEMENT

McNeill later said in response to a question: "I want to hold those to account that have murdered him."