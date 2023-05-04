Concerns for teen missing from West Auckland

There are concerns for a teenager missing from West Auckland.

Police said Jayden Mamfredos was last seen in Massey on the evening of Friday, April 21.

"We have been making a number of extensive inquiries to locate him since he was reported missing on Monday 24 April, however these efforts to date have been unsuccessful, and police are now appealing to the public for help," Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie said.

"Police have serious concerns for his welfare and want to make sure he is safe, and ask anyone who has seen him to contact us immediately."

The 19-year-old was last seen wearing a black and white jacket, navy blue pants, grey running shoes, and a black hat.

Anyone who sights him should call police on 111.