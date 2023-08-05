New Zealand
Man dies of injuries after disorder incident in Auckland

5:46pm
Police at incident scene.

Police at incident scene. (Source: 1News)

A homicide investigation has been launched after a man died of his injuries following a disorder incident in Auckland this afternoon.

Police were called after receiving several reports of disorder and firearms being seen at Taurima Reserve, in Point England, around 3pm, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said.

One person later self-presented to hospital in a critical condition.

The person has since died of their injuries.

"Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and locate those responsible," he said.

Anyone who was in the immediate area at the time of the incident has been urged to contact police.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

