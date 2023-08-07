New Zealand
Fight between groups before man shot dead at Auckland reserve

3:13pm
A man was fatally shot following an altercation between two groups at Point England's Taurima Reserve.

A man was fatally shot following an altercation between two groups at Point England's Taurima Reserve. (Source: Google Maps)

An altercation between two groups at a Point England reserve led to the fatal shooting of a man, police say.

Police were called after receiving several reports of disorder and the sound of gunshots at Taurima Reserve, in Auckland's Point England, around 2.40pm on Saturday afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said.

A man self-presented to Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds, where he later died of his injuries.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said that the homicide investigation team had been looking into the circumstances of how the incident unfolded.

“We know a number of men assembled near both ends of Taurima Reserve, prior to the incident on Saturday afternoon, and shortly afterwards a number of vehicles fled the area after shots were fired.

“This reckless violence, especially when it happens in public spaces, is deplorable to police and the public.”

Police are appealing for phone or CCTV footage of the incident from the public as part of the homicide investigation.

“This is a valuable way for members of the community to assist us to hold people to account.”

Anyone with information or footage should contact police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

