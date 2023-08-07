Suspected roaming dogs maul six kiwi in Northland in two weeks

Warning: Some people may find the images in this story upsetting.

Six kiwi have been mauled by suspected roaming dogs in the Bay of Islands over the last two weeks.

In a post on social media, the Department of Conservation (DOC) pleaded with locals to keep their dogs on leads when walking them.

DOC said they were “devastated” by the deaths as community groups and staff had been working hard to protect the population.

A dead kiwi killed by a suspected dog attack (Source: Bay Bush Action)

The deaths mean there have been 14 kiwi killed by dogs in Northland over the last three months.

“We know how hard community groups, our staff and other agencies in Northland work to protect kiwi, and these deaths are felt hard. In areas where there is both predator control and good dog control, Northland kiwi are thriving” DOC said in their post.

It said dogs are still the biggest threat adult kiwi face, calling the deaths a “timely reminder that we need to remain vigilant”.

A dead kiwi killed by a suspected dog attack. (Source: Bay Bush Action)

“To help prevent more kiwis from dying in this way, we ask that you please keep your dog on a lead if you are walking them at night or after work and that you always keep your dog contained at night.

“Even the smallest, cutest, friendliest dog has the potential to kill a kiwi.”

DOC is encouraging anyone in the Bay of Islands with hunting or working dogs to undertake kiwi aversion training and for people with pets to take part in workshops.