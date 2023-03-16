New Zealand
1News

Dog attacks kill two rare hoiho penguins on Otago beaches

5:20pm
Hoiho (file image),

Hoiho (file image), (Source: DOC)

The Department of Conservation is urging dog owners to keep their pets under control following the deaths of two critically-endangered yellow-eyed penguins or hoiho.

The deaths are part of a spate of incidents involving dogs and wildlife on Otago beaches since the beginning of the year. The deaths occurred in two separate cases.

The most recent took place at Purakaunui Bay, where a small dog was roaming off lead and mauled a male hoiho, killing it within seconds.

In a media release, DOC ranger Richard Seed said it was a devastating reminder for all dog owners to keep their pets under control on the beach.

“Hoiho are one of the world’s rarest penguin species, and we are lucky to share our coastline with them. Their population is rapidly declining due to a range of threats on land and at sea."

Earlier this year, DOC says a hoiho was observed being harassed by a dog on St Kilda Beach. The penguin later died from its injuries.

"Disturbance and deaths from dogs is such a needless threat but one that our community can help to stop. That means keeping your dogs under effective control at all times, and giving wildlife plenty of space," Seed said.

“Hoiho are endangered and taonga to Ngāi Tahu. They’re incredibly vulnerable, especially from February to April when they come ashore to moult. They – and all other wildlife, deserve to be able to come ashore and rest.”

Other incidents involving dogs include an off-lead dog grabbing and shaking a sea lion pup on Tomahawk Beach, according to DOC. The sea lion received no permanent injuries.

Meanwhile, in February, a red-billed gull was mauled by a dog on Brighton Beach, it was taken to Dunedin Wildlife Hospital but died from its injuries.

Seed said people should accept that any dog is capable of injuring wildlife.

"We know everyone is horrified when things like this happen, and it’s not intentional.

"We always hear people saying that their dog would never harm wildlife, but people need to understand that any dog, no matter the breed or how well-mannered they are, is capable of injuring or killing wildlife.

"We’ve seen it far too many times," he said.

If anyone has any information, or witnesses any wildlife being harassed or attacked, they are urged to contact DOC.

New ZealandAnimalsDunedin and OtagoConservation

SHARE

More Stories

SPCA still at capacity following cyclone

SPCA still at capacity following cyclone

They are now encouraging people to use friends, family and social media to re-home healthy animals.

6:13pm

1:45

Watch: Seal charges at Christchurch surfer

Watch: Seal charges at Christchurch surfer

Jacob Rackham and a friend were out on their usual surf when a seal appeared to defend its territory.

7:38am

0:17

Environmentalists despair at state of Gisborne river following cyclone

Environmentalists despair at state of Gisborne river following cyclone

Wed, Mar 15

Air NZ bans self-service booze at two regional lounges

Air NZ bans self-service booze at two regional lounges

Wed, Mar 15

University of Otago branding could change for first time in decades

University of Otago branding could change for first time in decades

Wed, Mar 15

Man charged with attempted murder after Dunedin drive-by shooting

Man charged with attempted murder after Dunedin drive-by shooting

Tue, Mar 14

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Lyttelton buzzing as final preparations underway for SailGP

2:04

Lyttelton buzzing as final preparations underway for SailGP

21 mins ago

Fears Rotorua CBD police presence pushing trouble elsewhere

Fears Rotorua CBD police presence pushing trouble elsewhere

39 mins ago

Surgeons say they’re forced to decide which cancer patients to treat

2:34

Surgeons say they’re forced to decide which cancer patients to treat

53 mins ago

Businessman with Trump links arrested in $2 billion fraud conspiracy

Businessman with Trump links arrested in $2 billion fraud conspiracy

6:29pm

Analysis: Nash's continued tenure far less tenable now

3:31

Analysis: Nash's continued tenure far less tenable now

SPONSORED

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

How Wellingtonians can rediscover their city
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video