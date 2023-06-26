New Zealand
1News

Animal management expert on how to muzzle the rise in dog attacks

11:55am

Auckland Council has received 11,000 roaming dog reports in the past year - a 40% increase on last year's numbers - and Kiwis are now eight times more likely to be hospitalised from a dog bite injury in contrast to 40 years ago.

The increase in "unwanted" dog behaviour, including attacks, aggressive behaviour and roaming, was highlighted in last night's Sunday programme.

Manager of Auckland Council's Animal Management Team Elly Waitoa joined Breakfast this morning with Sandra Dee and Colby, two shelter pups up for adoption, to discuss the causes behind these spikes and what can be done to put the numbers on a leash.

She attributed the rise in aggression to COVID restrictions since 2020, which saw a rise in dog adoptions as people stayed home, but also a decrease in the socialising dogs need to reduce aggressive behaviour.

"There's a lot of aggression out there from that lack of socialisation... [during lockdowns] they're not getting out to puppy school or out walking, or [seeing] people coming on to properties like friends and family, so dogs weren't used to that," she said.

Waitoa "absolutely" believes there are no bad dogs, but bad owners, and highlighted the importance of raising puppies right to prevent future aggression.

"They all start off like this," she said, looking down at Sandra Dee in her lap, "even the dogs that have caused the most serious attacks on people or stock or animals."

"The training has to go in at this age to prevent them from becoming aggressive and unsocial when they get older."

Manager of Auckland Council's Animal Management Team Elly Waitoa said dogs weren't the problem, but neglectful owners were to blame.

Manager of Auckland Council's Animal Management Team Elly Waitoa said dogs weren't the problem, but neglectful owners were to blame. (Source: istock.com)

She noted that most of the aggressive dogs that get put in shelters come from owners who are defensive and doubtful of the damage canines are capable of.

"There needs to be that mindset shift from 'my dog would never do that,' so like 'my dog would never attack stock, my dog would never kill the neighbour's cat or wouldn't attack a person... my dog loves children'," she said.

"There needs to be that shift from 'my dog would never' to 'my dog would if the circumstances were there'."

In terms of protecting children, Waitoa said dogs should never be left alone with unsupervised young ones.

"Kids get excited, they run around and we need to stop putting that responsibility on children to recognise the subtle signs of a dog before it's going to attack. Any dog that gets stressed will react one way or another."

Watch the full interview in the video above.

New ZealandAnimals

SHARE ME

More Stories

Good Sorts: Nelson tracker helps bring fur babies back to families

Good Sorts: Nelson tracker helps bring fur babies back to families

Don Schwass runs a busy fish and chip shop, but will drop everything at a moment's notice to bring man's best friend back home.

6:20am

2:30

South Island hunting competition draws protesters, despite rule change

South Island hunting competition draws protesters, despite rule change

Despite children no longer being allowed to shoot feral cats, after a public outcry, protesters still expressed their disapproval at the competition.

7:29pm

1:59

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

Sat, Jun 24

Failed insect breeding delays wasp biocontrol programme

Failed insect breeding delays wasp biocontrol programme

Thu, Jun 22

Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

Canterbury feral cat hunt back on despite backlash

Wed, Jun 21

Kiwi-made 'TripAdvisor for dogs' app launched

Kiwi-made 'TripAdvisor for dogs' app launched

Tue, Jun 20

3:54

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

Russia loses court challenge over proposed Australian embassy

21 mins ago

Company throwing recycling in with rubbish looks overseas for workers

Company throwing recycling in with rubbish looks overseas for workers

31 mins ago

PwC Australia gets new CEO amid tax leak scandal

PwC Australia gets new CEO amid tax leak scandal

37 mins ago

Reece Walsh referred to NRL judiciary after foul rant

Reece Walsh referred to NRL judiciary after foul rant

38 mins ago

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

Teen took Rubik's Cube on Titanic sub to break world record

12:21pm

Zuru bath toy recalled after toddlers left with lacerations

Zuru bath toy recalled after toddlers left with lacerations
1
2
3
4
5
6