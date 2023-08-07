New Zealand
Queensland Police launch shameless campaign to poach Kiwi cops

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
51 mins ago
Queensland police officers.

Queensland police officers. (Source: Supplied)

Queensland Police are offering New Zealand police officers AU$20,000 (NZ$21,555.67) to move to Queensland in a bold push to bolster their police numbers.

The organisation says experienced Kiwi recruits will have fast-tracked training and few accommodations in Brisbane and Townsville.

It’s also touting higher wages and over "300 days of sunshine a year".

In a statement, Queensland Police’s Acting Superintendent Renee Kurtz said Kiwis are very high-quality candidates.

“They will also be able to access fast-tracked training which would see them on the frontline in Queensland sooner.

“The response has been strong from skilled interstate and international applicants wanting to join QPS."

In a full-page advertisement appearing in the New Zealand Herald, authorised by the State Government, it urges Kiwis to “swap the chilly winds for a chilly in on the beach in Queensland”.

The campaign is also using New Zealanders who’ve already moved across the Tasman in advertising material.

One of those is Constable Johnny Ngauamo, a former Auckland local and international rugby player.

“Winter is not winter here. These days I wear shorts and a T-shirt every day. It’s pretty magic,” he said.

“I get to meet a lot of new people, be part of a good team and supportive work environment and a welcoming community. There are plenty of opportunities here.”

The push comes just over a month since the new Australian citizenship pathway opened up for New Zealanders, reducing the time and cost it takes to go through the process.

Earlier this year, Police Minister Ginny Andersen said the Government had recently reached its target of 1800 additional police officers, a pledge it had hoped to reach in 2020.

