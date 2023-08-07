Fatal police shooting of Kaoss Price justified, investigation finds

Police were justified in fatally shooting Kaoss Price in New Plymouth last year, an investigation has found.

Detective Superintendent Uraia Vakaruru said police’s Critical Incident Investigation into the fatal shooting of Kaoss Price in April 2022 has been completed.

"The Critical Incident Investigation was undertaken by senior and experienced staff from outside Central District, and was overseen by a Detective Superintendent appointed by the Assistant Commissioner Investigations.

"The investigation has determined that the force used by officers was legally justified and there is no criminal liability for the actions taken by officers that night."

The lawyers for Kaoss' family released a statement in response to the findings.

"Kaoss Price's whānau is devastated that police say their killing of Kaoss was justified. They remain convinced this much loved son, sibling, and father did not need to be killed.

"Lawyers Christopher Stevenson and Julia Spelman who are acting for Kaoss’ whānau say the police have not provided adequate information to support the decision not to prosecute in respect of their fatal shooting.

"Given the alarming rate of fatal police shootings, particularly of young Māori men, it is critical that more information is provided so that what happened can be properly understood.

"The excessive delay in coming to this decision, and now the failure to provide all relevant information, is agonising for whānau.

"They are exploring all of their legal options."

The shooting is also the subject of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation, and a Coronial Inquiry.