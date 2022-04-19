Investigation into Taranaki fatal police shooting continues

Source: 1News

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances behind the fatal shooting of Kaoss Price in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Kaoss Price.

Kaoss Price. (Source: 1 News)

In a statement, Police Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables said a post-mortem was expected to be completed on Price by the end of Tuesday.

She said police weren't providing more detail on the shooting as they were still speaking to witnesses and examining vehicles involved in the incident.

"Police are committed to ensuring that all facts are gathered and confirmed prior to public release in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Venables said more information from the investigation would be released later this week.

She said police were still making "methodical and meticulous" inquiries and couldn't yet make a public determination about what occurred.

"Mr Price’s whanau and the community rightly expect a thorough and objective understanding of events, and police are working tirelessly to achieve that," she said.

"Police and partner agencies continue to provide support to Mr Price’s family, friends as well as witnesses."

In the past few days, family members of Price have shared tributes online while expressing anger at the police shooting.

In a media conference on Monday, Venables said Price had rammed an officer's patrol car before being shot.

"Mr Price was driving a second car in convoy with his associate. While the vehicle stop of the associate's car was being carried out Mr Price has driven past and then turned back, and rammed the stationary marked police car."

New ZealandTaranakiCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Investigation into Taranaki fatal police shooting continues

2

Brain drain: Kiwis heading overseas as living costs rise

3

8270 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 5 deaths reported

4

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez lose baby boy

5

Worker dies after falling from height at Ports of Auckland

Latest Stories

Man awarded $669k after employer held surprise birthday party

PM to talk trade, Ukraine war, regional pressures in Singapore

Kiwi film Nude Tuesday releases first look

Full video: Grant Robertson holds post-Cabinet news conference

NZTA propose reducing speed limit on part of SH1 in Kaitaia

Related Stories

Man arrested in Auckland after discharging firearm 'at random'

Mum relieved kids stuck behind Taranaki police cordon let out

Witnesses sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Nelson

Man sought in relation to aggravated robbery near Kaitaia