Investigation into Taranaki fatal police shooting continues

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the circumstances behind the fatal shooting of Kaoss Price in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Kaoss Price. (Source: 1 News)

In a statement, Police Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables said a post-mortem was expected to be completed on Price by the end of Tuesday.

She said police weren't providing more detail on the shooting as they were still speaking to witnesses and examining vehicles involved in the incident.

"Police are committed to ensuring that all facts are gathered and confirmed prior to public release in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation."

Venables said more information from the investigation would be released later this week.

She said police were still making "methodical and meticulous" inquiries and couldn't yet make a public determination about what occurred.

"Mr Price’s whanau and the community rightly expect a thorough and objective understanding of events, and police are working tirelessly to achieve that," she said.

"Police and partner agencies continue to provide support to Mr Price’s family, friends as well as witnesses."

In the past few days, family members of Price have shared tributes online while expressing anger at the police shooting.

In a media conference on Monday, Venables said Price had rammed an officer's patrol car before being shot.

"Mr Price was driving a second car in convoy with his associate. While the vehicle stop of the associate's car was being carried out Mr Price has driven past and then turned back, and rammed the stationary marked police car."