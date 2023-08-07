New Zealand
1News

Air Force veterans work to rebuild ultra-rare WWII aircraft

By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
49 mins ago

A painstaking aircraft restoration project could be on the verge of a breakthrough, after several years of flying blind.

A group of Air Force veterans has been trying to rebuild the extremely rare World War II plane, the Vickers Vildebeest NZ102, without the help of any blueprint.

Air Force Museum director Brett Marshall said the plane is believed to be the last of its kind in the world, and despite searching extensively, there are no detailed engineering drawings.

"We've searched far and wide to see what we can find, so it's like having a Meccano set [with] 40,000 pieces, but you've got no idea how it goes together, so you've got to reverse engineer it," Marshall said.

The Auckland-based Subritzky family has loaned a Vickers Vincent aircraft from its collection to the team.

Marshall said the two aircraft will sit side-by-side in the Air Force Museum's hangar, with the Vincent providing a 3D model for the restoration team to study.

"The two aircraft are like siblings, they've got a lot of similar DNA in the way they were constructed so we can look at how they've been approached and how they've been constructed," said Marshall.

Vildebeest NZ102 has been in the Wigram collection for more than 20 years, along with minor components from other aircraft of the same type.

The Vildebeest first entered service with the Royal New Zealand Air Force in 1932, and the Vincent is a later development of the design, going into service in 1934.

The plane will never take flight again once it's restored, instead serving as a reminder of an important piece of Aotearoa's history.

New ZealandDefenceChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE ME

More Stories

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

The collision occurred on Rakaia Terrace Rd in Hororata this afternoon.

Sat, Aug 5

Chch residents want police intervention of 'harmful cat feeder'

Chch residents want police intervention of 'harmful cat feeder'

Residents in three Christchurch suburbs are calling for intervention from police, SPCA and the local MP to stop a woman they say is harming their pets.

Sat, Aug 5

South Canterbury cowgirl gears up for Aus rodeo competition

South Canterbury cowgirl gears up for Aus rodeo competition

Sat, Aug 5

3:54

Parents share pain as men jailed over teen’s shooting death

Parents share pain as men jailed over teen’s shooting death

Fri, Aug 4

2:25

NZ Defence Force ‘not in a fit state for the future’ – govt report

NZ Defence Force ‘not in a fit state for the future’ – govt report

Fri, Aug 4

2:10

No indication Dickason killed her kids out of love - psychiatrist

No indication Dickason killed her kids out of love - psychiatrist

Thu, Aug 3

2:15

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Silver Ferns finish without medal at Netball World Cup

Silver Ferns finish without medal at Netball World Cup

49 mins ago

Air Force veterans work to rebuild ultra-rare WWII aircraft

2:04

Air Force veterans work to rebuild ultra-rare WWII aircraft

49 mins ago

Good Sorts: Dunedin gym helps cancer survivors regain their strength

2:28

Good Sorts: Dunedin gym helps cancer survivors regain their strength

49 mins ago

Spirit of Adventure recruitment stunted by youth anxiety

2:24

Spirit of Adventure recruitment stunted by youth anxiety

49 mins ago

Supermarket supplier costs up 7.5% on a year ago

Supermarket supplier costs up 7.5% on a year ago

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

6:00am

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Freddie Mercury's moustache comb, with DNA, may sell for $105K

Possessions of the former Queen frontman, including a grand piano, costumes and handwritten lyrics, are set to go under the hammer next month.

6:20pm

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

Lion King actor Clifton Oliver dies aged 47

The Broadway star had been battling a long illness and was living in a hospice up until his death this week, his family have revealed.

8:50am

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Riley Keough named sole trustee of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

6:00am

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Review: Meg 2 is big, dumb fun without the fun

Sat, Aug 5

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Sat, Aug 5