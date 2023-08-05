Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

Relive 1News' live coverage of this afternoon's Bledisloe Cup Test between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

FT: NZL 23-20 AUS

All Blacks win the short restart and keep it tight with the forwards to kill the clock. Hooter goes, it comes to Mo'unga and he kicks it out! ALL BLACKS PULL OFF THE COMEBACK!!!

Well, that was truly a game of two halves. Eddie Jones and the Wallabies will be hurting from that one but once again, credit where it's due - the All Blacks were a different side in the second half and they did enough to get the win. 20-3 were the points in the second half. Superb injection from the bench and Mo'unga delivers in the clutch at the end.

There will be some concerns for Foster to address now that he's seen what his side looks like when it isn't the top side on the pitch. But who knows? Maybe it helped him answer some final questions for his squad on Monday -- which 1News will be well-across from 5pm in Napier.

For this afternoon though, that's all from us on the live updates. Stick around for a wrap of the action online, as well as later this evening in the 6pm bulletin.

79min: NZL 23-20 AUS

NZL THREE! YOU BETCHA HE CAN! Beauty from Mo'unga! All Blacks in front with 60s left!

78min: NZL 20-20 AUS

The shove comes on and the arm goes out! IT'S A PENALTY! No doubt about it! Mo'unga calls for his tee and the All Blacks will go for the win right here. 40m out, near the left sideline. Pressure on. Can Mo'unga deliver?!

77min: NZL 20-20 AUS

Wallabies win their lineout and begin making their charge up field but before the momentum can build Quade Cooper drops it cold! Took his eye off the ball and Dunedin erupts! That's an All Blacks scrum 10m inside the Aussie half.

76min: NZL 20-20 AUS

All Blacks are straight back on the attack after the Wallabies clear. Finau down the left wing brings them into the Wallabies 22. Back to the midfield to settle it but the Aussie defence is holding. It's a patient attack as the "All Blacks" chants start up. 18 phases. Still on the 22. Mo'unga changes the script with a cross kick to Stevenson. He soars to try and retain it but can't! The play was on if the kick was. He had no one around but it's a little overcooked and goes into touch. Wallabies lineout on their 22.

72min: NZL 20-20 AUS

AUS THREE! Another Aussie penalty! They cleared after the lineout and as the All Blacks run it back, they are pinged again at the breakdown for not releasing. That creates some chaos as the Wallabies opt for the three points on halfway but they can't find the tee! Eventually finds it, under pressure to get the kick off with the clock ticking and it hits the crossbar and rolls over! Tied up with eight to go!

70min: NZL 20-17 AUS

Signs of life as the Wallabies steal the lineout. Settle the ball outside their 22 before going to a high ball. Taken clean by the All Blacks and they're 10m inside the Wallabies' half. A couple of hitups before Stevenson offloads to Jordan for the linebreak! Jordan into the backfield with one to beat. Looks for support, can't find it and goes into contact. Recycled quick for the right wing. 5m short but the Aussies get a penalty! Finau didn't release so Wallabies get out of jail and have a lineout just outside their 22.

67min: NZL 20-17 AUS

ANOTHER SCRUM PENALTY! Absolute turn around in this second half and the All Blacks are back on the attack again! Lineout just inside the Aussie 22.

66min: NZL 20-17 AUS

It's all one way traffic! All Blacks clear and Quade Cooper looks to bring it back. He's stopped in his tracks by Stevenson who then goes for the turnover. The ball is smothered though and so that leads to an All Blacks scrum just inside the Wallabies half!

65min: NZL 20-17 AUS

NZL TRY! FINAU ON DEBUT AS WELL! All Blacks win their lineout and go to the maul. They get another penalty advantage as the Wallabies take it down. The ball shifts left a few times before Finau powers over from short range! First NZ lead of the afternoon and Eddie Jones is FUMING in the coaches' box.

Can you blame him?

62min: NZL 13-17 AUS

A couple of resets but eventually the All Blacks pack gets a penalty advantage and SAVEA BURSTS DOWN THE BLINDSIDE! He's taken down just shy of the Aussie 22. Moved back to the midfield to settle the attack but play isn't going anywhere so we're going all the way back for the scrum penalty. A kick for the corner and All Blacks with a lineout 10m from the Aussie line!

60min: NZL 13-17 AUS

AUS NO THREE! Mo'unga clears off the restart but doesn't find touch so the Wallabies come running back and earn a penalty! Not releasing at the ruck. Right in front, 30m out, Gordon goes for three and he hits the left post! All Blacks recover and clear, finding touch this time on halfway. Even more of a momentum swing - the Aussie lineout is then pinged for not throwing straight. So that's three points going begging and All Blacks ball on halfway with a scrum!

57min: NZL 13-17 AUS

NZL THREE! Wallabies make the bold call to go short on their dropout and it backfires! All Blacks recover, and come roaring back at the Wallabies before earning a penalty. Despite all this momentum, they take the free three points on offer instead of a kick for the corner. Mo'unga obliges.

55min: NZL 10-17 AUS

NZL NO TRY! A couple of resets leads to a free kick and Savea takes it quickly! He makes it to within 10m. Recycled quickly as Fainga'anuku powers towards the line and he's over! Referee gives it initially but TMO intervenes with replays showing he lost it going for the grounding. That's a Wallabies goal line drop out to get things going again.

52min: NZL 10-17 AUS

It's all going the way of the All Blacks at the moment - including luck! Ball is loose of the lineout and the Wallabies recover it only to knock it on! All Blacks scrum just inside the Aussie 22 and a big roar from the crowd as Aaron Smith makes his way on to the field for one last Test in his beloved Dunedin.

51min: NZL 10-17 AUS

A couple of kicks traded before Wallabies eventually bring it back to halfway and Whitelock is over the top again! He's latched onto the ball and gets another penalty! All Blacks veterans are really starting to step up in this game and trying to get the All Blacks on top.

49min: NZL 10-17 AUS

Wallabies are going at a frantic pace and it leads to a knock on. All Blacks counterattack comes to the right wing where Savea of all people kicks ahead. It's a good kick and eventually bounces into touch just outside the Wallabies 22 for an Aussie lineout.

48min: NZL 10-17 AUS

Wallabies kick ahead and Stevenson brings it back. Looks to offload but it's lost and Wallabies on the counterattack! 10m inside the NZ half but Whitelock conjures another turnover. All Blacks kick it away but it's a shocker. Off the side of the boot into touch. Wallabies lineout 10m inside the NZ half.

Couple of big changes from Foster - Mo'unga is in early for McKenzie. Tuungafasi also on for Laulala.

47min: NZL 10-17 AUS

Lineout 10m inside the Wallabies half is won by the All Blacks and they go to their maul. They're rumbling but it collapses in a pile of bodies. Ball can't come out so it's a Wallabies scrum 15m from halfway.

46min: NZL 10-17 AUS

Wallabies go deep on the restart but All Blacks carry it out of their 22! Eventually kicked away and Wallabies come running back and Gordon is isolated by Savea! He's got him wrapped up and it's another penalty! Not releasing! WHERE HAS THIS TEAM BEEN THIS AFTERNOON?!?!

45min: NZL 10-17 AUS

NZL TRY! Taukei'aho throws and the maul is set. It goes nowhere so we go to the midfield. McLeod and Fainga'anuku with the hitups gets them a metre short! It goes to the right with plenty of numbers. McKenzie with the skip pass to his Chiefs teammate on debut and he's in on the right wing! PERFECT start from the All Blacks.

42min: NZL 3-17 AUS

All Blacks lineout on halfway is won by Finau. The maul ends quickly as Taukei'aho goes for a run down the blindside. 10m inside the Aussie half as it moves back to the middle of the field and they get another penalty! Aussies not rolling away at the ruck. MUCH better from the ABs! McKenzie finds touch again and it's a lineout 10m from the Wallabies' line!

41min: NZL 3-17 AUS

Perfect start for the All Blacks. Take the kickoff, one hitup in the middle of the field and get a penalty.

40min: NZL 3-17 AUS

Aussies get us going again. Big 40 coming up, not just for this game - but the chances of some in going to France this year too.

HT: NZL 3-17 AUS

Marika Koroibete scores against the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

Wallabies win their scrum, kick it out, and that's halftime in Dunedin!

Well, what can you say? The Wallabies out in front and absolutely they should be! It has easily been the worst half of rugby from the All Blacks so far this season and Foster's gamble in naming a new-look side hasn't paid off so far.

The kicking is directionless, the defending subpar and the attacking platforms they've thrived from in 2023 - particularly the lineout - have been a liability today with errors galore.

It's a brutal evaluation but that's the bottom line - credit where it's due, the Wallabies are playing well but it's similar to last week but the difference today is that they're getting rewarded with the All Blacks making costly mistakes. The biggest positive for the Aussies has been their work at the breakdowns. They are dominating in that area and getting penalties for it, as well as slowing the few attacking chances the All Blacks have managed to conjure today.

Stay with us, we'll have the second half shortly.

39min: NZL 3-17 AUS

ANOTHER lineout error from Tauikei'aho! He overthrows it, All Blacks try to recover but it's a knock on. Wallabies scrum 10m from their own line.

Dallas McLeod is on the field as Ennor is taken off for what looks like an injury. Congrats on the debut.

38min: NZL 3-17 AUS

Wallabies give the ball away at the lineout and McKenzie clears for another Aussie lineout 10m inside their own half. It's won by the Aussies and they put up a high ball. McKenzie wins it and finds Stevenson to bring it up to halfway. Loose ball drops them back 10m before Ennor makes the break! He finds support and All Blacks are on the Aussie 22 with a penalty advantage! Laulala knocks it on looking to keep the play going so back to the penalty we go. No three points this time - they need seven and so McKenzie kicks for the corner! BIG final two minutes.

36min: NZL 3-17 AUS

Wallabies are trying to find a hole in the black line and after failing for eight phases, go to that left wing again! It backfires though as Stevenson strips it clean for the All Blacks! That launches a kicking duel which the Wallabies win convincingly with a superb 50-22 from Gordon! He was under the pump this week but he is delivering this afternoon! Wallabies lineout 15m from the NZ line.

34min: NZL 3-17 AUS

All Blacks earn a penalty after the scrum as the Wallabies are pinged at the ruck. McKenzie makes sure to find touch this time for a lineout on halfway. They win it but as play heads to the midfield, they then give it away with a penalty against them as McKenzie doesn't release after the tackle. Wallabies back on attack with a lineout on the NZ 22.

32min: NZL 3-17 AUS

All Blacks steal a lineout and they're up to halfway with the counterattack! Ball comes right but the pass goes behind Stevenson. He reaches back to try and get it but knocks it on in the process! Wallabies scrum on halfway.

29min: NZL 3-17 AUS

AUS NO TRY! ARDIE SAVEA WITH THE SAVE! The maul stops short of the line, McDermott looks to go himself on the blindside for the right corner and he's got the space to score but out of nowhere, Savea emerges to wrap him and the ball up and stop him over the line! Brilliant defence. Goal line dropout coming.

28min: NZL 3-17 AUS

All Blacks defend the initial maul but it's another Aussie penalty as they don't roll away at the ruck! Wallabies aren't going for the three this time. Another kick for the corner!

26min: NZL 3-17 AUS

Retallick's day is over but he goes out with a bang! The big man gets in over the top of a ruck shortly after the scrum and wins a penalty as the Wallabies don't release! His hard work is undone though as McKenzie doesn't find touch with the penalty kick and as the Wallabies bring it back, instead they earn a penalty with Finau playing the ball off his feet! Wallabies with a huge chance now as their kick goes out for a 5m lineout!

25min: NZL 3-17 AUS

Oh boy. All Blacks lineout goes astray again and Wallabies use it to kick ahead. Jordan does well to get back and control it, gives it to McKenzie who THUMPS it downfield but the kick is too much! On the firm, Dunedin ground it just keeps bouncing ahead and eventually goes dead! That brings play all the way back for a Wallabies scrum just outside the All Blacks' 22!

24min: NZL 3-17 AUS

Wallabies clear off the restart to give the All Blacks a lineout 35m from the Aussie line but there's some concern for the Kiwis as Retallick is down and getting some attention. Looks like it's his right knee. He's eventually up and running again - but his knee is very heavily strapped.

23min: NZL 3-17 AUS

AUS THREE! No issues from 10m out right in front. Aussies take the free points on offer.

22min: NZL 3-14 AUS

AUS NO TRY! Wallabies win their lineout and are straight into the NZ 22! They get an offside penalty advantage and with it they go for the line but Taukei'aho gets underneath the ball and shuts it down! Wallabies get their penalty and Gordon grabs his tee.

20min: NZL 3-14 AUS

The All Blacks survive! Superb play from the Wallabies and it's an offload from young No.10 Gordon gets the Aussies to within 10m of the NZ line. Wallabies try to go quick but the ball is lose and they dive on it. All Blacks spy their chance and pull off the counterruck! Ball goes to McKenzie and he clears. Wallabies lineout on the NZ 22.

A stop in play as the Wallabies have a player down. Looks like it's more front row issues for them.

18min: NZL 3-14 AUS

Wallabies are going backwards before they finally get some space down the left wing but the final pass hits an All Black and goes into touch. Another lineout in the same spot.

17min: NZL 3-14 AUS

All Blacks scrum penalised! That's the second time today! Laulala pinged for going down. Wallabies kick for touch and get a lineout on halfway. Big chance goes begging for the ABs.

16min: NZL 3-14 AUS

All Blacks playing from inside their 22 before Fainga'anuku finally clears. That begins a kicking duel which Stevenson eventually wins as he gets Koroibete has to make a sliding attempt to catch the ball and it's a knock on! All Blacks scrum 25m from the Aussie line, smack-bang in the middle of the field. Great attacking platform!

15min: NZL 3-14 AUS

NZL THREE! No doubt from McKenzie. NZ on the board.

14min: NZL 0-14 AUS

A couple of traded kicks before Jordan makes the break! He's looking for support as he heads to the Aussie 22 and he attempts a big pass to the left wing but can't make it stick! Wallabies intercept and clear. Kick is average though as McKenzie brings it back only to be hit with a high shot! Penalty to NZ. It's right in front from 30m out. There's brief chat about a kick for the corner to chase for seven but instead, McKenzie's grabbing his tee.

12min: NZL 0-14 AUS

Wallabies look to attack on the left wing again but the pass is wayward and into touch. All Blacks lineout near halfway in their own half.

11min: NZL 0-14 AUS

All Blacks immediately on the attack! McKenzie's restart is taken by a soaring Fainga'anuku and he's taken down on the Wallabies' 22m. Ball shifts to the midfield but it's lost and the Wallabies come storming through again in broken play! Wallabies try a grubber through but Jordan has read it but gets hit early! That's a penalty which Jordan takes quickly. All Blacks up to halfway and moving the ball to the right wing before Ennor kicks ahead but it's out on the full. Wallabies lineout near halfway.

8min: NZL 0-14 AUS

AUS TRY! After a trade of kicks the Aussies are back on the attack! A break in the midfield gets them up to the All Blacks' 22 and now the big hit-ups are coming. Quick ball comes to the left again and Hooper STEAMROLLS through McKenzie to score in the left corner. Dunedin's gone quiet!

5min: NZL 0-7 AUS

Throw not straight from Taukei'aho so we head to an Aussie scrum. No excuses today under the roof!

4min: NZL 0-7 AUS

Wallabies clear after the restart but it's a wayward kick that Jordan brings back! He gives it Fainga'anuku and into the Wallabies half he goes down the left wing! All Blacks recycle quick and look for territory with a kick to the corner but it's well read and the Wallabies call mark. The Free kick is used for another clearance and it's an All Blacks lineout 10m inside the Aussie half.

3min: NZL 0-7 AUS

AUS TRY! Wallabies win the lineout and attempt a maul but are going backwards! Out it comes for a hit-up in the middle of the field. 5m short. Ball comes back to the left and Koroibete goes for the corner! He's got Stevenson and Christie trying to take him out of bounds so we go upstairs to check. There's not enough to overturn it and the Wallabies are in!

2min: NZL 0-0 AUS

McKenzie goes short with the kickoff but Wallabies secure it. Wallabies respond with a high ball and reclaim it to settle on halfway. Early surge from the Wallabies as they gain an offside penalty. It's 35m out to the right - definitely kickable but the Wallabies go for the corner! Big first call after last week's goalline defence from the All Blacks! 5m lineout coming up.

0min: NZL 0-0 AUS

Karl Dickson of England is the referee. He gives us the all-clear and McKenzie gets us going in Dunedin!

2:30pm: Pregame

Tangata whenua welcome the teams on to the park as does the fired-up Dunedin crowd. Wallabies are out first with new skipper McDermott in front, leading the side in just his eighth Test start. Cane and the All Blacks follow.

Before the anthems, a moment of silence is held for former All Blacks captain Tane Norton - a great player and an even better man. Rest in peace, All Black #694.

Time for the anthems with Australia first, then New Zealand. There's some small patches of yellow in the stands for Advance Australia Fair but it pales in comparison to the sea of black with God Defend New Zealand. Bit of a emotion from the likes of Coles and Whitelock - you can understand why with it being the last time they'll sing it in Aotearoa.

On the field now for the haka and Aaron Smith, playing his final game in front of his beloved Dunedinites, leads Kapa o Pango. Cane at the front of the formation with Savea and Coles on his flanks. A fierce challenge and we're ready for another Bledisloe Test!

2:20pm: Conditions

Forsyth Barr Stadium ahead of the All Blacks vs Wallabies Test. (Source: Photosport)

A gem of a day for some afternoon footy under the roof! It's a bit on the nippy side, being just 8 degrees in Dunedin currently but with a soldout Forsyth Barr Stadium coming together, no doubt the place will warm up real quick!

2:10pm: Plenty of meaning

This afternoon's match won't mean a lot for the trophy cabinets but there's a lot at stake for both sides. For the All Blacks though, it's a final Test on home soil for some of the team's longest-standing players in their legendary careers. It's a chance for some players to put their hands up for the final spots in the RWC squad. And it's also a chance to honour a great man in Tane Norton following news of his passing yesterday.

2:00pm: Preview

Eddie Jones. (Source: Associated Press)

The second Bledisloe Cup match between the All Blacks and Australia at Dunedin, New Zealand on Saturday is in one sense a dead rubber but in another one of last chances.

For Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, it may be the final opportunity in a significant match before this year’s Rugby World Cup to convince Australians his team is on the right course.

The Wallabies have lost the three tests they have played this season and last weekend’s 38-7 loss to the All Blacks ensured the Bledisloe Cup will remain in New Zealand for the 21st consecutive year. There is no trophy on the line today but still a chance for the Wallabies to level the series and for Jones to show his plan for the Wallabies is working.

There have been few signs of that so far. The Wallabies lost heavily to South Africa, narrowly to Argentina and heavily to the All Blacks to finish last and winless in the Rugby Championship.

Jones has continued to talk up the Wallabies’ potential but the World Cup beginning in September in France is bearing down on his team as the ultimate reality check.

This afternoon's test is a preliminary check and if the Wallabies can’t show improvement against a much-changed All Blacks team, no amount of rhetoric from Jones will lift their dim World Cup prospects.

After recent defeats, Jones has fallen back on the excuse he is rebuilding the Wallabies team after taking over as head coach in January from Dave Rennie. Jones has made changes, bringing in young players such as Carter Gordon at flyhalf. Tate McDermott who will captain the Wallabies from scrumhalf on Saturday is their fourth captain this year.

But the team still has a nucleus of experience and that is not being borne out in its results.

“We’re definitely remodeling the team,” Jones said. “This is a period when we’re finding out a lot about the team, finding out what’s good and what’s not so good. I’ve decided to improve the team through promoting young players. That doesn’t mean the senior players don’t have a crucial role to play.”

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has taken the chance, with the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship safely locked away, to give some of the young members of his squad an opportunity to show what they can do.

Foster appears to have settled during the Rugby Championship on his preferred matchday lineup. For players such as Shaun Stevenson, Samipeni Finau and Dallas McLead who will make their test debuts on Saturday and others such as Leicester Fainga’anuku, this is the chance to make an impact before Foster names his World Cup squad on Monday.

“We’ve got a number of guys that have been with us that have trained well,” Foster said. “We really believe that with what’s coming around the corner this is a great opportunity to give a few a run.”

Foster said while the Bledisloe Cup has been won, the All Blacks cannot afford to relax this afternoon. He stressed the importance of taking a short-term view in which every test is given equal importance.

"The World Cup squad is named soon but in (all) test matches we’ve got to be at our best,” Foster said. “We want to keep growing and taking a step forward and making sure this isn’t a wasted opportunity for us to grow our game.

“The minute we take the pressure off and say it doesn’t matter then we’re in trouble,” he added. “That’s the challenge of test matches. If you look too far ahead you get tripped up anyway."

1:55pm: Teams

The Wallabies face the haka before the Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park last September - a 40-14 win for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Finlay Christie, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Samipeni Finau, 5 Samuel Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Dallas McLeod

Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Tate McDermott (c), 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Tom Hooper, 5 Richie Arnold, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Pone Fa’amausili, 2 David Porecki, 1 Angus Bell

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Nic White, 22 Quade Cooper, 23 Izaia Perese