Rugby
Live: All Blacks vs Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup Test

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
11 mins ago
Will Jordan is tackled by the Wallabies.

Will Jordan is tackled by the Wallabies. (Source: Photosport)

Welcome to 1News' live coverage of this afternoon's Bledisloe Cup Test between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

2:00pm: Preview

Eddie Jones.

Eddie Jones. (Source: Associated Press)

The second Bledisloe Cup match between the All Blacks and Australia at Dunedin, New Zealand on Saturday is in one sense a dead rubber but in another one of last chances.

For Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, it may be the final opportunity in a significant match before this year’s Rugby World Cup to convince Australians his team is on the right course.

The Wallabies have lost the three tests they have played this season and last weekend’s 38-7 loss to the All Blacks ensured the Bledisloe Cup will remain in New Zealand for the 21st consecutive year. There is no trophy on the line today but still a chance for the Wallabies to level the series and for Jones to show his plan for the Wallabies is working.

There have been few signs of that so far. The Wallabies lost heavily to South Africa, narrowly to Argentina and heavily to the All Blacks to finish last and winless in the Rugby Championship.

Jones has continued to talk up the Wallabies’ potential but the World Cup beginning in September in France is bearing down on his team as the ultimate reality check.

This afternoon's test is a preliminary check and if the Wallabies can’t show improvement against a much-changed All Blacks team, no amount of rhetoric from Jones will lift their dim World Cup prospects.

After recent defeats, Jones has fallen back on the excuse he is rebuilding the Wallabies team after taking over as head coach in January from Dave Rennie. Jones has made changes, bringing in young players such as Carter Gordon at flyhalf. Tate McDermott who will captain the Wallabies from scrumhalf on Saturday is their fourth captain this year.

But the team still has a nucleus of experience and that is not being borne out in its results.

“We’re definitely remodeling the team,” Jones said. “This is a period when we’re finding out a lot about the team, finding out what’s good and what’s not so good. I’ve decided to improve the team through promoting young players. That doesn’t mean the senior players don’t have a crucial role to play.”

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has taken the chance, with the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship safely locked away, to give some of the young members of his squad an opportunity to show what they can do.

Foster appears to have settled during the Rugby Championship on his preferred matchday lineup. For players such as Shaun Stevenson, Samipeni Finau and Dallas McLead who will make their test debuts on Saturday and others such as Leicester Fainga’anuku, this is the chance to make an impact before Foster names his World Cup squad on Monday.

“We’ve got a number of guys that have been with us that have trained well,” Foster said. “We really believe that with what’s coming around the corner this is a great opportunity to give a few a run.”

Foster said while the Bledisloe Cup has been won, the All Blacks cannot afford to relax this afternoon. He stressed the importance of taking a short-term view in which every test is given equal importance.

"The World Cup squad is named soon but in (all) test matches we’ve got to be at our best,” Foster said. “We want to keep growing and taking a step forward and making sure this isn’t a wasted opportunity for us to grow our game.

“The minute we take the pressure off and say it doesn’t matter then we’re in trouble,” he added. “That’s the challenge of test matches. If you look too far ahead you get tripped up anyway."

1:55pm: Teams

The Wallabies face the haka before the Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park last September - a 40-14 win for the All Blacks.

The Wallabies face the haka before the Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park last September - a 40-14 win for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand: 15 Will Jordan, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Braydon Ennor, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Finlay Christie, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Samipeni Finau, 5 Samuel Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Tamaiti Williams

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Dallas McLeod

Australia: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Tate McDermott (c), 8 Rob Valetini, 7 Fraser McReight, 6 Tom Hooper, 5 Richie Arnold, 4 Nick Frost, 3 Pone Fa’amausili, 2 David Porecki, 1 Angus Bell

Replacements: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Will Skelton, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Nic White, 22 Quade Cooper, 23 Izaia Perese

