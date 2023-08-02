Read warns solo play will 'backfire' in bid for final RWC spots

Two-time Rugby World Cup winner and former All Blacks captain Kieran Read isn’t downplaying the importance of this week’s Bledisloe test in Dunedin, labelling it "massive" and "huge" for some players.

After last weekend’s 38-7 thumping of the Wallabies in Melbourne, there’s nothing on the line trophy-wise for the team.

But while some have called Saturday's Test a dead rubber, Read said it will be a big week for players unsure about their selection for this year's Rugby World Cup, with it being the last chance to impress before the squad is named in Napier on Monday.

"That adds so much pressure on them and it’s really difficult for guys who haven’t played a lot," he told 1News.

Dallas McLeod, Samipeni Finau, and Shaun Stevenson are all in the current squad off the back of their Super Rugby form, but are yet to make their All Black debuts, while the likes of Luke Jacobson have had minimal time off the bench.

"If you’ve got to give them a chance, you’ve got to give them a chance this week - it's the last time to see," Read said.

But his words also come with a warning to those desperate to impress should they get one last chance to do so.

"You don’t want to go out there and be a brilliant individual, that'll probably backfire on yourself.

"So it’s all about just doing your role, whatever that is in the team, to the best of your ability and keep putting your hand up in that space."

The 37-year-old added when it comes to this time of a world cup cycle, you can sense the nerves within the team.

Kieran Read after the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup semi-final against England. (Source: Photosport)

"To be honest, in 2019 we specifically talked about that and how you can put yourself in the best position by doing your role on the field really well."

With the 23 for the Bledisloe Test named tomorrow, Read also downplayed the emotion at stake for the likes of Sam Whitelock and Aaron Smith who are among the senior players potentially set for their last All Blacks outing on home soil.

"I kind of think back to my time in 2019 and having that game with the World Cup so close, you’re not really thinking too much about, ‘hey this is my last game'," he said.

"That World Cup thing that’s right there, it's kind of just on the horizon, I’m sure it's just fully taking up a lot of their minds right now."