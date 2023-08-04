Rugby
'Linwood tough' - Mo'unga, All Blacks mourn late Tane Norton

2:51pm
Richie Mo'unga.

Richie Mo'unga. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks have acknowledged Tane Norton ahead of tomorrow's Bledisloe Cup Test, following news of the former national captain's death this morning.

Canterbury Rugby announced Norton's death this morning and it reached the All Blacks, who travelled from Christchurch to Dunedin this morning for tomorrow's match, shortly after.

Two of Canterbury's finest in Sam Whitelock and Richie Mo'unga took time to acknowledge one of their region's best while out and about in Dunedin engaging with fans.

"Obviously a massive Linwood man, he spent so much time at the club," Whitelock said of Norton.

"We've got a lot of guys who spent a lot of time with him... I got to know him a little bit being in Christchurch and he was always really welcoming and wanted to have a yarn.

"He didn't have an ego or anything like that and was always nice to talk to. He'll be missed."

The news hits even closer to home for Mo'unga though who is a proud product of Linwood Rugby Club where Norton also played and continued to be involved in after his career finished.

"Tane Norton was an awesome human being — Linwood through and though," Mo'unga said.

"He was just a tough man and made me be really proud to be from Linwood — a club he was associated with and he's given so much back to.

"There's a saying called, 'Linwood tough' and he's the reason why we say, 'Linwood tough' — the toughest competitor, but such a humble human being and would do anything for anyone."

Mo'unga said the pair had "many conversations" in his early days with the club and while he was always welcoming, he was also honest.

"There were many stories about him putting his head in a hard place and some of the scraps off field and things went on back in the day in NZR and I just heard the most amazing stories about how he tough he was.

Tane Norton leads the All Blacks out against the British and Irish Lions in 1977.

Tane Norton leads the All Blacks out against the British and Irish Lions in 1977. (Source: Photosport)

"He wasn't a big man but he definitely had a big heart and he'll be missed at Linwood.

"Without fail every Saturday he was at the club rooms and I'm just really proud to be from a club he was at. He really just epitomises what is to be a Linwood, Canterbury and All Black man."

Norton finished his career having played 197 first class games, including 82 for Canterbury and 61 for the All Blacks including the 27 Tests.

After retiring, Norton remained active in rugby circles as a coach and administrator for Linwood and also served as NZRU President from 2003 until 2005.

He was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby in the 2006 New Year Honours.

