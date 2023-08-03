Business
1News

Auckland mayor explains vision to transform port's 'waste land'

7:32pm

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has revealed his vision to transform the city's port, with plans for a seaside amphitheatre, exhibition centre, and a saltwater pool.

The new plan covers a 2km stretch of land, most of which is currently owned by the Ports of Auckland, and could begin in as little as two years, according to the mayor.

Brown told 1News he wanted to impress visitors to the country's largest city with the redevelopment of the waterfront space.

"I want to get underway with those first three wharves that they can release ASAP. Then the other bits, there's no rush on those," he said.

"I'm not rushing to create a new port somewhere else. I'm just rushing to create a better downtown environment, with more access to really nice things on the waterfront, so that when people come here on a cruise liner, they think: 'Wow, that's cool!'

"Instead of: 'Urgh, what are they doing there with that stuff?'"

However, the cost of the project and full impact on the port operations are still unclear.

When asked about whether the city could afford the project, Brown retorted: "Can we afford to have waste land used by a port that doesn't earn much money?"

The mayor said he wants to release the land that the port does not really need and that relocating the port is a "downstream" issue.

Ports of Auckland chief executive Roger Gray said he supports a "staged approach" and that he has developed a partnership with the mayor's office.

But the Maritime Union, which represents port workers, is sceptical about the plan. Union spokesperson Russell Mayn said taking land away from the port would be "reckless".

"It's operating very close to 100% — so to remove any of the usable land, I think, at this point in time, would be reckless."

The mayor has said that Aucklanders will get their say before any proposals are put through to implementation.

Speaking to 1News, Brown suggested he had already received broad support for revamping the port during his mayoral campaign last year.

New ZealandAucklandTransportBusiness

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hipkins opens Govt's largest public housing development

Hipkins opens Govt's largest public housing development

The complex of 276 apartment units on Greys Ave, in the CBD, replaces a seven-storey building with 87 units that was demolished in 2019.

7:23pm

2:05

'Very smart' pig which caused havoc on Akl motorway caught

'Very smart' pig which caused havoc on Akl motorway caught

Traps had been set up to capture the wayward swine over a week ago, but the earlier attempts had all been unsuccessful.

5:35pm

1:37

Six arrested after multiple stolen vehicles tracked across Akl

Six arrested after multiple stolen vehicles tracked across Akl

12:51pm

Auckland Zoo eyes planned habitat in Australia to rehome Burma

Auckland Zoo eyes planned habitat in Australia to rehome Burma

12:01pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks at central Auckland public housing opening

Full video: Hipkins speaks at central Auckland public housing opening

10:54am

Mercury plunges as Auckland shivers through its coldest night of year

Mercury plunges as Auckland shivers through its coldest night of year

10:24am

0:41

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Adidas brings in $4720m from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups

Adidas brings in $4720m from selling Yeezy shoes that will benefit anti-hate groups

57 mins ago

Fugitive who faked death to escape rape charge can be extradited to US

Fugitive who faked death to escape rape charge can be extradited to US

8:11pm

No indication Dickason killed her kids out of love - psychiatrist

2:15

No indication Dickason killed her kids out of love - psychiatrist

7:45pm

11-year-old girl killed by train while riding bike named

11-year-old girl killed by train while riding bike named

7:32pm

Auckland mayor explains vision to transform port's 'waste land'

2:13

Auckland mayor explains vision to transform port's 'waste land'

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6