What should happen to Auckland's port? Mayoral candidates weigh in

It’s one of the biggest infrastructure conundrums facing Auckland and the country - what should happen to the city's port, and what could replace it?

There are many grand ideas for how Auckland’s waterfront could be transformed - but before it could look like Sydney, Dubai or Brisbane, there’s an entire port operation to be moved.

Multiple reports have been conducted, concluding the ratepayer-owned port needed to relocate in the next 15 to 20 years.

And, once it’s gone, there’s no shortage of aspirations for what can replace the acres of cars and containers.

1News business correspondent Katie Bradford spoke to Auckland mayoral candidates Viv Beck, Efeso Collins, Leo Molloy and Wayne Brown about their hopes and dreams for the prime waterfront land.

