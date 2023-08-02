Lauren Dickason: Cross-examination of Crown psychiatrist continues

The cross-examination of Crown forensic psychiatrist Dr Erik Monasterio has continued on day 13 of Lauren Dickason's murder trial.

Yesterday he told the High Court at Christchurch that after interviewing the defendant four times over a period of nine hours, he had determined the defence of insanity and the defence of infanticide were not available to her.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering her three girls - six-year-old Liane and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla - in their Timaru home on those grounds.

Defence Lawyer Anne Toohey read to Monasterio a number of the defendant's messages from before the killings, highlighting her references to feeling tearful.

One such message read “my nerves are shattered, was in tears this morning because I can see the kids are frustrated".

The defence lawyer added “again, sounding like symptoms of depression isn't it?"

In reply the forensic psychiatrist said “I've agreed that those texts or messages include characteristics that do indicate possible depression, that could indicate other things as well".

But after further questioning on whether Dickason could have been suffering postpartum depression Toohey asked “so you're saying there is some doubt, so you can't be sure that her postpartem depression remitted?"

Dr Monasterio said “there are some doubts, and taking into account those doubts, I’m happy to concede you can't be sure, no”.

The cross-examination also delved into the forensic psychiatrist's position that he didn’t believe there was an altruistic motive for killing the girls.

He told the court yesterday the idea had only been raised by the defendant in his fourth interview with her. She told him she had been "muddled" previously, but had come to understand she had killed the girls out of love.

“Are you saying that Mrs Dickason, in not giving you the identical account, that she's lying later? Is that what you're saying?" Toohey asked.

He replied that a psychiatrist is no better at determining if a person is lying than anyone else, and "ultimately the credibility of the defendant rests with the jury, not the expert witness".

He was told that Dickason had done 57 hours of interviews with forensic psychiatrists, and had exhibited distress after her final interview with him in April last year.

“Lauren placed herself on her bed sobbing, started to talk spontaneously about how she was feeling," a report from Hillmorton said.

"Lauren reported that she hadn't seen Dr Monasterio since December and since that time has gained more clarity around the tragedy that occurred.

"Lauren has been wanting to talk to him about this as she feels the events were not put into the right words back then. Lauren felt like she was a liar and she is insistent this is not the case, she is not angry but more frustrated that she was not believed, or at least that's how she feels."

The report went on to say "Lauren is adamant she has not changed her story".

Toohey put to him “On this occasion I suggest to you that Mrs Dickason didn't have a good rapport with you in that meeting of the 25th of April, do you accept that might be the case, looking at that note?"

He replied, “Look, I've looked at that note and I have considered it carefully, clearly the fourth interview was very challenging for the defendant because I put to her that matters, that she had previously not discussed with me, were acknowledged at that time."

"Clearly the content and context of that discussion is very challenging, I would expect her to be distressed by that. I don't have any difficulty accepting that."

His cross-examination continues.