Lauren Dickason wasn't insane when she killed her kids - psychiatrist

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Erik Monasterio says Lauren Dickason was not suffering from psychosis or insanity when she killed her children in September 2021.

Monasterio interviewed Lauren Dickason four times, spending a total of nine hours with the murder-accused, starting a month after she killed her three children.

When he began giving evidence yesterday, he highlighted the importance of assessing her soon after the alleged crime.

Dickason denies murdering her three daughters Liane, Maya, and Karla and is using the defences of infanticide and insanity.

She told Monasterio when they left South Africa on August 26, 2021, she felt overwhelmed by stress and anxiety to the point she started taking her regular antidepressant medication.

“The defendant reported that towards the end of the trip - quote - the journey was horrendous - unquote. To the extent that by the time she arrived in NZ - quote - I felt there was no hope – unquote.”

On September 11, they left MIQ and flew to Christchurch, where “the twins screamed the whole way”.

Dickason told Monasterio she was disappointed with how small their rental was in Timaru, as she wouldn’t be able to have time alone with her husband, and felt Timaru was "old and rundown".

The children had woken at 4:30am on their first day there, and Dickason said to Monasterio the kids ran into the bedroom and pushed her out of the way, wanting to be alone with her husband Graham, leaving her feeling really rejected.

She told the psychiatrist that the night before she killed the girls “she had a strong sense, quote - that I needed space from the twins to sort out my motions - unquote".

"The defendant reported that she then had non-specific thoughts of wanting to harm the twins associated with - quote - a tight knot in my chest - unquote."

She told him she felt so cross with them she could hurt them.

"She also thought - quote - if only the kids, but mostly the twins, could be away for a while, we may be able to manage - unquote. Quote - I had this feeling inside me - I'm so cross with them I could hurt them - unquote. She reported that she can remember thinking - quote - I was like a bottle of Coke that had been shaken and about to explode with all the built up pressure from weeks of confinement."

Monasterio shared with the jury what she told him about the day of the alleged offences, during three interviews in the long-term forensic unit at Hillmorton Hospital on October 21, 25 and 26. She told him she had full recollection of all of the events, until she passed out.

On the evening she killed them, they took the children to a park, when her husband walked away from them.

“The twins started screaming for Graham and this brought up negative feelings," Monasterio said. Dickason told him she "felt like a failed mother" and "they didn’t want to be with me".

She made them chicken nuggets for dinner, but the girls said there weren’t enough.

“She felt like a spring getting tighter and that 'I’m going to do something'," Monasterio said.

After Graham left for a work event, the children started playing up again.

“I didn’t feel like myself. I couldn’t see myself going through another day,” she told Monasterio.

“All I wanted was some quiet. I want this to stop. I don’t want to be kicked out of my bed by my two-year-old. I didn’t want to feel like a bad parent anymore.”

Approximately 20 minutes after her husband left the house she reported she decided to kill the children.

“I am a failure to be a mother who can cope," she reported.

Dickason then proceeded to kill the children and described an awareness of her actions throughout the period of the offence.

“Once she started she reported they had to die," Monasterio said.

She told him she didn’t phone Graham, or leave the house “because I wanted it all to finish”.

“The defendant described that she had no clear suicide plan at the time of the offences. The defendant denied any symptoms of psychosis at any time. In particular she denied any overvalued or delusional beliefs (fixed/false ideas not amenable to reason) of a nihilistic persecutory or religious nature.”

When he interviewed Dickason in April the following year, Monasterio said she was "determined to kill the children, because she felt she had to protect them from future harm and suffering”.

In that later interview, she denied experiencing any psychosis or pre-planning for the alleged offences, claiming her actions were largely impulsive.

Monasterio said: "The defendant alleged that she did not report that her intention to kill her children was to protect them from future harm and in earlier interviews with me and in the police evidential interview as at the time she failed to understand this - quote - I was in a muddle - unquote, and that she has only made sense of the situation in recent months."

In the April interview she “emphatically denied any other motivation for the alleged offences, in particular she denied anger or resentment".

"She reported she could not recall reporting in the police evidential interview that she chose to harm one of the twins first as she had been behaviourally disturbed and aggressive towards her," Monasterio said.

He continued, after reviewing that police interview, recorded the day after the killings.

“There is no indication from the defendants mental state in the interview or the answers she provides that she experienced symptoms of psychosis, a manic mood state or dissociation, she reported that, 'I just, I see no hope for us in the future'.”