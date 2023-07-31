Dickason changed statements on final meeting with psychiatrist, jury hears





The court's heard Lauren Dickason told a psychiatrist six months before killing her three children she was the happiest she'd been in 12 years.

It's week three of the 42-year-old's murder trial at the High Court in Christchurch. She denies the charges against her, using the defences of infanticide and insanity.

Forensic psychiatrist Erik Monasterio, who's giving evidence for the Crown, began assessing murder-accused Dickason just over a month after she killed her three children in 2021.

His first interview with the defendant was on October 22, 2021. He questioned her on three other occasions, spending a total of nine hours with her.

Monasterio, who is the former clinical director of Canterbury's Mental Health Services, emphasised to the court how crucial it is that a defendant is assessed as soon as possible after alleged offending.

His evidence follows that of defence psychiatrist Susan Hatters-Friedman, who didn't interview Lauren Dickason until earlier this year.

He told the jury: "My training in psychiatry will tell me that the optimal time to see an accused, to be as fair as you can be to the accused and to the court, is as early as it's feasible to examine that person after the occurrence of the alleged offence, as long as that person is fit, able and capable to participate in the assessment."

He said that's because "things will change and then that will later cause additional challenges in interpreting what happened at the material time".

To complete his assessment, he referred to a considerable number of sources, including police interviews, statements, clinical notes, notes from other psychiatrists, and messages Dickason had sent.

Monasterio read several of them to the court.

"For the first time in nine years I am not using antidepressants anymore. I cross fit 3 times a week, and no longer binge eat. Was just a mindset shift," one said.

Another read: "I have been off antidepressants for 3 months already after 10 years."

He told the court that the defendant told him: "She stopped all medications by March 2021 and then maintained the most positive mood and reduced levels of anxiety that she had experienced for 12 years.

"The defendant reported that she maintained a healthy diet leading to significant weight loss and markedly improved body image, she reported that she also engaged in regular exercise, felt more optimistic about the future and no longer experienced episodes of tearfulness and overwhelming feelings."

Monasterio said Graham Dickason also noticed the difference.

"He reported that in the first half of 2021 the defendant's mood seemed consistently good and positive."

But by July with Covid restrictions and riots in South Africa, where they were living, her mood plummeted again.

She told him "a big cloud hung over me" and "I felt ignored and unappreciated".

"The defendant advised that these feelings became more prominent as she observed her children playing happily with Graham but seemingly exhibiting episodes of anger toward her."

Monasterio waited until April last year to conduct his final interview with Dickason.

At that point, he said, she wanted to change some of her statements to him, including telling him her messages to friends had been in jest.

"She denied that they represented any actual violent thoughts or impulses towards her children. She denied that she was angry with the children, despite sending repeated messages expressing considerable anger and frustration."

It's the Crown case that those emotions are what led to her suffocating 6-year Liané, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla to death.

Monasterio will continue to give evidence on Tuesday.

By Laura James and Lisa Davies