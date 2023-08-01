World
Paora the kiwi doing 'extraordinarily well' after Zoo Miami controversy

12 mins ago

One kiwi across the Pacific burrowed on Florida's east coast is receiving a major home makeover.

Zoo Miami received a lot of controversy in May after a video of their kiwi enclosure and level of care attracted attention online and from the Department of Conversation.

The videos showed Paora the kiwi being stroked under bright light as part of the zoo's now-scrapped "kiwi encounter", which promised visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the bird.

The zoo apologised on Breakfast for the mistreatment, saying: "We were wrong."

With the help of charity Save the Kiwi, Paora's home is now under construction.

Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said "he's doing extraordinarily well".

"He's in a nice secluded building, not under the exposed fluorescent lights, he's feeding like a pig, for a matter of fact, we have to cut him back."

He said plans for Paora's new enclosure had been approved by the Department Of Conservation and Save the Kiwi.

"It's going to probably take a bit of time, but in the meantime I want to reassure you that Paora is doing extremely well.”

Save the Kiwi's Michelle Impey said the planned enclosure was great.

"Our team has provided a few tips on things to consider like sound and noise and light."

Kiwis are also facing a challenge here in New Zealand with dogs.

"Our kiwi on the ground face a lot of threats as we know; they just aren't adapted to defend themselves from things like dogs.

"There's a small percentage of dog owners that don't keep good control of their dogs and it's those wandering dogs that are in kiwi habitat that unfortunately get a taste for kiwi."

Impey's message to dog owners is to know where you’re going or leave your dog behind to prevent it from ever meeting a kiwi.

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

"'I'll show you what violence is' - those words ... were used by the defendant on the night that he stabbed his girlfriend's father to death," crown prosecutor Matt LeGrand told a Brisbane Supreme Court jury on Monday.

Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies aged 25

Cloud rose to prominence playing Fez on the award-winning drama.

Tower-climbing daredevil falls to death in Hong Kong

Close call between US jet, private plane investigated

Japan court hands 'Joker' 23 years for stabbing, setting fire on train

Zelensky's hometown hit day after he said war returning to Russia

Weather fronts barrel in, rain and severe gales on the way

Charity for exploited Chinese migrants facing allegations

Man's chilling threat before fatal stabbing: 'Show you what violence is'

