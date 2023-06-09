US zoos given kiwi care manual by DOC after Paora controversy

The Department of Conversation (DOC) has met with two international zoo organisations to examine how New Zealand wildlife is treated overseas.

It comes after Zoo Maimi apologised to the nation after videos showing their kiwi Paora being exposed to bright lights and stroked as a dog led to allegations of mistreatment.

It was all part of the zoo’s “kiwi encounter”, which promised visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the bird - they have since been scrapped with the zoo saying “we were wrong”.

Now DOC has announced it has met with two international zoo organisations, the US Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the Zoo and Aquarium Association (ZAA), from Australia.

Zoo Miami is a member of AZA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiwi.

In a statement, DOC said: “All three organisations agreed to a collaborative approach towards improving the respectful care of New Zealand’s taonga overseas.”

Hilary Aikman said that a kiwi care manual has been passed on to the organisations so that the birds can be treated better.

The 116-page manual is a comprehensive guide covering how kiwis can be best cared for.

“In New Zealand, we have specific standards to handle and care for kiwi, both in the wild and in captivity.

“All kiwi practitioners are expected to meet these standards, as outlined in Wildlife Act authorities,” she said.

“DOC will provide this information and share expertise with the AZA via the ZAA.”