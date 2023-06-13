New Zealand
1News

Zoo Miami plan 'second-to-none' habitat for Paora the kiwi

8:47am

Zoo Miami want to build a "second-to-none" kiwi enclosure for its now-famous resident Paora, after leaving many New Zealanders outraged and attracting the Department of Conversation's attention over its care for the bird.

The zoo apologised to the nation last month after videos showing Paora the kiwi led to allegations of mistreatment.

In the videos, Paora was being stroked under bright light as part of the zoo's now-scrapped "kiwi encounter", which promised visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the bird. The zoo has since said: "We were wrong."

Zoo Miami communications director Ron Magill told Breakfast this morning: "Paora is doing very well, he's been isolated in a building far away from any public, not exposed to any public since the incident."

He said that plans for Paora's new enclosure had been sent to charity Save the Kiwi for feedback.

"The bottom line is, we're constructing a habitat that we hope to be second-to-none for kiwis, for Paora," Magill said.

"I'm not going to lie to you, that's not gonna happen overnight," he added.

"Unfortunately, I work for a government organisation, construction here doesn't happen overnight.

"All we can tell you is that Paora's doing well... he's thriving.

"It's easy for me to tell you what we're gonna do, I can't wait for the day where I can show you when it's done."

Magill couldn't say for sure how long it would be until the enclosure was complete.

"We made a promise and we're gonna keep that promise, that New Zealand is going to have an input on how this is done," he said.

"Once we have that all in, then we go through the permitting process.

"But I would suspect it's going to be anywhere from six to nine months of construction once construction starts."

In the meantime, Paora is remaining away from the public, only having contact with his keepers, Magill said.

"He's showing no signs of stress, he's eating very well."

