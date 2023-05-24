'We were wrong': Zoo Miami to end controversial kiwi encounter

An American zoo has said it will end its controversial "Kiwi Encounter" after backlash from concerned New Zealanders.

Paora the kiwi was filmed being stroked by zoo patrons under bright lighting as part of the attraction.

Other clips show the kiwi running around in a setting which appears to be daylight — despite kiwis being nocturnal.

"First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at Zoo Miami, please accept our most profound and sincere apology for the stress initiated by a video on social media," a statement on the zoo's website read.

"The concerns expressed have been taken very seriously and as a result, effective immediately, the Kiwi Encounter will no longer be offered.

"It is especially painful to all of us to think that anything that has occurred with Paora here at Zoo Miami would be offensive to any of the wonderful people of New Zealand. Again, we are deeply sorry."

The zoo's goodwill ambassador and communications director Ron Magill told 1News the zoo is committed to the welfare of all animals.

"We are happy to have watched him grow and thrive under our care and are committed to providing him with the best environment possible while respecting and honouring all that he represents. He is presently doing well and in excellent health," Magill said.

"Thank you for expressing your concern, love and passion for this remarkable bird."

On Breakfast this morning, Magill said: "My most heartfelt, profound apology. We were wrong. There's no excuse."

He said the content of the video was "indefensible" and the encounters "will never happen again".

"I feel embarrassed, on behalf of everyone here at the zoo."

The zoo's statement said that the encounter was "not well conceived with regard to the national symbolism of this iconic animal".

And Paora is normally kept in a quiet area out of public view, the zoo added.

"This area provides him with a special shelter that enables him to remain in relative darkness during the day so that he can, at his discretion, come out and explore his habitat in the quiet of the evening," the statement read.

"Plans are presently underway to build a special habitat for him that will continue to provide him with the shelter that he needs while respecting and supporting his natural instincts.

"It will be developed in such a way that we can teach our guests about the amazing kiwi without any direct contact from the public."

The zoo also thanked those who had expressed concern for Paora.

"We are listening and will do better to provide it with the respect and committed care that it so richly deserves."

The bird was the first kiwi to ever hatch in Florida. The event was celebrated with an official ceremony attended by former New Zealand Ambassador Rosemary Banks in 2019.

'It's very appropriate they're apologetic'

Save the Kiwi executive director Michelle Impey told Breakfast "it's a good outcome".

"It's very appropriate they're apologetic," she said.

"[Paora] definitely would've been under stress.

"If you look at the video, it was being subjected to everything that is not natural for it.

"I was disturbed as everyone else."

Impey also said repatriating Paora wouldn't be the best outcome, explaining that a kiwi has never been repatriated before and there would be concerns around a bird from outside Aotearoa introducing parasites or disease that would then affect kiwis here.

"Honestly, the best outcome is that that bird remains there and gets really good care," she said.

'The protection and welfare of kiwi is a high priority'

The move comes after a change.org petition to "help save this mistreated kiwi" gained thousands of signatures.

In a statement yesterday, DOC's director of terrestrial biodiversity Hilary Aikman told 1News kiwi are a taonga species and are treasured by all New Zealanders.

"The protection and welfare of kiwi is a high priority," Aikman said.

DOC planned to contact the zoo about the issue "to try to improve the housing and handling situation", she added.