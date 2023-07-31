Yanfei Bao: Police hope to resume water search Wednesday

Police are hoping to resume their search for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao in Christchurch waterways on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old was last seen on Vickery’s Rd around 10.30am on July 19.

The search on the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere has been impacted by high water levels over the weekend, with conditions still unfavourable this morning.

Police said the situation will be continually reassessed, with searches in the area most likely to resume on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other inquiries continue to be carried out as police continue to receive information about Bao's disappearance.

Police have received more than 200 pieces of information relating to the case.

They continue to ask for any information or sightings of a silver Mitsubishi sedan with the registrations DPH101, particularly on Thursday July 20.

Bao, a 44-year-old mother and real estate agent, went missing when out door knocking in Hornby.

Police said they are treating her disappearance as a homicide.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and has appeared in court charged with kidnapping.