World Cup: Spain thanks Palmerston North - 'Treated like family'

Spain's women's team has thanked Palmerston North for it's hospitality and say the reason they're relocating to Wellington is due to logistical reasons.

It comes just a day after reports surfaced saying players and their families had decided to leave their team base at Massey University's Institute for Sport early because of "a lack of things to do".

This was yesterday denied by team staff however 1News today asked Spain's coach Jorge Vilda to clarify the situation at their pre-match press conference before their final group game.

"Firstly, it's been a pleasure being in Palmerston North we're happy with the treatment we've received inside and out of the hotel," said coach Jorge Vilda.

"They've treated us like family and I think it's was very favourable environment to allow us to have good performances."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Everything that happened there brings me great memories, all the families that travelled to Palmerston North have been able to come together and that's a good thing for the players.

"Now we're in Wellington for logistical and acclimatisation reasons, I'm sure we'll be comfortable here too and now we need to repeat all the positive things we could do in Palmerston North."

Spain coach Jorge Vilda. (Source: Associated Press)

A source from FIFA explained the team had always intended to relocate to the capital and had only done so "a day earlier" than planned.

However this contradicts information from before the start of the 2023 FIFA World Cup, where it was understood Spain would remain in Palmerston North for the entirety of their stay in New Zealand.

According to ESPN sources, La Roja allegedly thought Palmerston North - a two-hour drive north of Wellington and a short flight from Auckland - was a good place to stay for many reasons, for instance, the short commute to Wellington Regional Stadium or Eden Park, where they have played their first two tournament games.

However, a "lack of things to do" had apparently taken a toll and players and their family members, including children, had found little to do in Palmy, especially in the evenings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ESPN journalist who wrote the report, Samuel Marsden, conceded he “may have caused an international incident” with his news story and asked fans to "be kind" going forward.

"I published a line on ESPN on Friday about Spain's move from their training base in Palmerston North to Wellington," Marsden said on social media.

"The information was based on reports from reliable sources. However, it does not reflect Spain’s official reason for moving."

Spain had missed out on a nearby and preferred staying option in Upper Hutt. However, it had been claimed first by Sweden's women's national football team.

La Roja, under coach Jorge Vilde, has had an incredibly healthy start to the tournament, beating Group C competitors Costa Rica and Zambia by three-nil and five-nil, respectively.

Spain play Japan tomorrow in Wellington to determine who tops Group C, the winner could play New Zealand in the Round of 16 should the Football Ferns qualify second in Group A tonight.