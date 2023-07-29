Spain women's football team deny leaving Palmy early 'due to boredom'

The Spanish women's national football team have left their Palmerston North training base early, denying allegatons that players and their families reportedly suffered from boredom.

Sources told ESPN the team, also known as La Roja, headed into Wellington today, two days before they face Japan for their third match that will determine who wins Group C in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The team has denied allegations in the report that they had left Palmy early due to a "lack of things to do", a Spanish team contact confirming to AAP they had moved, but not because of dissatisfaction.

"It's definitely not true. We have felt at home in Palmy," they said.

"The Palmy people have been amazing with us, Copthorne Hotel has been a real home to us and Massey [University] the best place to train every day.

"We have just moved to be closer to the stadium and in case we end as top of Group C we will also play in Wellington so it will be more comfortable for all."

The Copthorne Hotel declined to comment to AAP.

According to ESPN sources, La Roja allegedly thought Palmerston North - a two-hour drive north of Wellington and a short flight from Auckland - was a good place to stay for many reasons, for instance, the short commute to Wellington Regional Stadium or Eden Park, where they have played their first two tournament games.

However, a "lack of things to do" had apparently taken a toll and players and their family members, including children, had found little to do in Palmy, especially in the evenings.

Spain had missed out on a nearby and preferred staying option in Upper Hutt. However, it had been claimed first by Sweden's women's national football team.

La Roja, under coach Jorge Vilde, has had an incredibly healthy start to the tournament, beating Group C competitors Costa Rica and Zambia by three-nil and five-nil, respectively.

The Japanese team, nicknamed Nadeshiko Japan, has also dominated the team pool, beating Zambia by five-nil and Costa Rica by two-nil.

The team had previously apologised before the tournament started after posing a video mocking the haka.