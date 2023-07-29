Football
1News

Spain women's football team deny leaving Palmy early 'due to boredom'

1:32pm
Spain players celebrate a goal against Zambia. .

Spain players celebrate a goal against Zambia. . (Source: Photosport)

The Spanish women's national football team have left their Palmerston North training base early, denying allegatons that players and their families reportedly suffered from boredom.

Sources told ESPN the team, also known as La Roja, headed into Wellington today, two days before they face Japan for their third match that will determine who wins Group C in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The team has denied allegations in the report that they had left Palmy early due to a "lack of things to do", a Spanish team contact confirming to AAP they had moved, but not because of dissatisfaction.

"It's definitely not true. We have felt at home in Palmy," they said.

"The Palmy people have been amazing with us, Copthorne Hotel has been a real home to us and Massey [University] the best place to train every day.

"We have just moved to be closer to the stadium and in case we end as top of Group C we will also play in Wellington so it will be more comfortable for all."

The Copthorne Hotel declined to comment to AAP.

According to ESPN sources, La Roja allegedly thought Palmerston North - a two-hour drive north of Wellington and a short flight from Auckland - was a good place to stay for many reasons, for instance, the short commute to Wellington Regional Stadium or Eden Park, where they have played their first two tournament games.

However, a "lack of things to do" had apparently taken a toll and players and their family members, including children, had found little to do in Palmy, especially in the evenings.

Spain had missed out on a nearby and preferred staying option in Upper Hutt. However, it had been claimed first by Sweden's women's national football team.

La Roja, under coach Jorge Vilde, has had an incredibly healthy start to the tournament, beating Group C competitors Costa Rica and Zambia by three-nil and five-nil, respectively.

The Japanese team, nicknamed Nadeshiko Japan, has also dominated the team pool, beating Zambia by five-nil and Costa Rica by two-nil.

The team had previously apologised before the tournament started after posing a video mocking the haka.

FootballManawatu-WanganuiFIFA World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

Dunedin determined to outdo Eden Park supporting Football Ferns

Dunedin determined to outdo Eden Park supporting Football Ferns

Dunedin football fans are fizzing ahead of hosting the Football Ferns' crucial showdown against Switzerland this Sunday.

11:38am

Football Ferns full of belief for do-or-die World Cup game

Football Ferns full of belief for do-or-die World Cup game

The co-hosts face unbeaten Switzerland in their final pool game with a chance to make more history on the line.

7:55pm

1:49

Argentina earns comeback draw with South Africa in Dunedin

Argentina earns comeback draw with South Africa in Dunedin

Fri, Jul 28

Youth coach hopes World Cup raises football's profile for Māori

Youth coach hopes World Cup raises football's profile for Māori

Fri, Jul 28

Australia's WWC in peril after disastrous Nigeria loss

Australia's WWC in peril after disastrous Nigeria loss

Fri, Jul 28

US squeeze out 1-1 draw with Dutch at World Cup

US squeeze out 1-1 draw with Dutch at World Cup

Thu, Jul 27

2:10

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Two injured, one in serious condition after separate Waihi assaults

Two injured, one in serious condition after separate Waihi assaults

9 mins ago

Alker snatches lead at midway point of Senior major

Alker snatches lead at midway point of Senior major

45 mins ago

Watch: Freight truck lifted from river after crash near Taupō

0:45

Watch: Freight truck lifted from river after crash near Taupō

5:24pm

Fiji down Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup clash

Fiji down Samoa in Pacific Nations Cup clash

5:07pm

Queensland light plane aborted landing before fatal runway crash

Queensland light plane aborted landing before fatal runway crash

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6