Spain apologises for mocking haka as FIFA World Cup kick-off nears

By Te Aniwa Hurihanganui, Māori Affairs Correspondent
1:13pm
Spanish footballers mock haka days before World Cup.

Spanish footballers mock haka days before World Cup. (Source: Supplied)

Spain's women’s football team have formally apologised to Māori for appearing to mock the haka.

Following a pōwhiri in Palmerston North, where the team will be staying for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, captain Ivana Andres asked local iwi Rangitāne for forgiveness.

Speaking in Spanish, she said the team was learning everyday and know how important mana is to Māori.

She thanked the host nation for sharing their traditions and acknowledged Matariki, the Māori new year.

"We've only been a few days in Aotearoa New Zealand, and there's still much to learn about this culture. We appreciate you teaching us during these minutes, especially in such a significant moment as Matariki in which the stars announce the start of a new year," she said.

"We face this Matariki with renewed spirits, longing to learn, enjoy, share, find success in our work, ask forgiveness for our mistakes and be better each day."

A team jersey was also offered, which the iwi accepted.

Rangitāne spokesperson Meihana Durie accepted the apology, but said FIFA as an organisation needed to step up when it came to the recognition of indigenous peoples.

FIFA gave a statement to 1News which stated, "an all-female cultural advisory panel representing both Māori and Indigenous Australians was formed to guide the tournament organisers on all cultural elements including tournament branding, ceremonies, milestone events and bilingual city names."

Chris Whaiapu, also from Rangitāne, said the lesson in this was for people to stop appropriating cultural practices.

It comes after footage surfaced of the Spanish women's football team mocking the haka last week.

It's believed four players seen in the video were imitating what seems to be Ngāti Toa's Ka Mate haka.

The clip was taken in the team's first training session in Auckland just hours after arriving in the country.

The team declined to be interviewed by 1News.

