Yanfei Bao search continues but police waiting for water levels to recede

11:05am
On 26 July, the dive squad were called in to start searching Halswell River.

On 26 July, the dive squad were called in to start searching Halswell River. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

The search for the body of Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao is continuing but the police are also waiting for water levels to recede.

The 44-year-old disappeared 10 days ago, and the investigation has since been upgraded to a homicide case.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and has appeared in court charged with kidnapping.

Police are still investigating Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao's disappearance.

Police are still investigating Christchurch woman Yanfei Bao's disappearance. (Source: 1News)

Police have launched an extensive air, land and ground search for Bao involving more than 40 people and covering several areas of Christchurch.

On Friday, they said they had made significant findings at a Hornby property where she was last seen.

On Saturday, searching of the Halswell River and Lake Ellesmere had been paused until the water levels went down, police said.

But a Specialist Search Group will be continuing to conduct searches in the Christchurch City area.

Police said they had received more than 200 pieces of information in relation to the investigation.

They still want to hear from members of the public that saw Bao's vehicle on the day she went missing, 19 July.

Anyone who saw the silver Nissan Dualis after 12.30pm and before 10.45pm is asked to contact police via 105, either by calling or using Update Report online, reference file number 230720/5911.

