Largest art collection by Australia's First Peoples now in Aotearoa

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni was among those at the official opening of 'Ever Present' at Auckland's Art Gallery this morning.

Speaking at the event, she said it's a truly unique opportunity "for New Zealanders to engage with the profound cultural heritage and practises of indigenous Australians".

The exhibition connects both historical and contemporary artists, showcasing more than 150 different artworks.

Tina Baum is the Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at the National Gallery of Australia. She's been in Aotearoa for the past month, bringing the exhibition together.

"We've got a number of key historical artists in the show who made works in the 1890s who were absolute leaders in their communities," she said.

"That's as well as contemporary artists today who have taken up that mantel and are carrying those key messages through their works."

It's the messages that make this collection so special for Tina, but there's also no shying away from Australia's complex history.

"I find the most important element of this exhibition is despite all the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists have gone through, there is a lot of pride and resilience and hope.