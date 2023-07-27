Kāinga Ora building site fire being treated as 'suspicious'

A fire that ripped through a Kāinga Ora building site on Monday is being treated as suspicious.

The development is currently under construction in Huntington Park, Botany.

It will have five one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom homes upon completion, slated for next year.

Fire and Emergency NZ had 10 fire engines at the scene of the blaze at its peak around 5.30am.

Police said there is "extensive" damage to the site.

They said an initial scene examination has been conducted and further inquiries are ongoing.

"We would like to hear from anyone with information that will assist our investigation."