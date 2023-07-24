Fire rips through Kāinga Ora building site in Auckland

An Auckland Kāinga Ora development has been damaged by a fire early this morning.

The development is currently under construction in Huntington Park, Botany. It will have five one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom homes upon completion, slated for next year.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) had 10 fire engines at the scene of the blaze at its peak around 5.30am.

Police and fire investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the fire.

Auckland Kāinga Ora development fire. (Source: 1News)

Kāinga Ora's regional director for Central and East Auckland John Tubberty said the block where the fire occurred was "reasonably well advanced".

He said once FENZ had completed its investigation, Kāinga Ora would work with the developer Gemscott to understand what impact the fire will have on time frames for the development's final completion.

According to reporting from East Auckland's Times Online, around 640 people signed a petition calling for a halt to the new Kāinga Ora homes in Huntington Park.

A digger is being brought in to clear potential falling debris hazards.