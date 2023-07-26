Football
Mums of Football Ferns 'so incredibly proud' of their girls

9:02am

Mums of the Football Ferns say they are "so incredibly proud" of their girls.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Jacqui Hand's mum Judy said the team has been "riding the wave" ever since their win against Norway last week.

The Ferns fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss to the Philippines last night, but Judy believed they could bounce back and qualify for the knockout rounds.

"Yesterday you know they gave it everything but you know obviously a little disappointing but you know they're still in it, they're a great team, they can do it."

Also speaking to Breakfast this morning, Claudia Bunge's mum Catrina said the game last night was "an unreal experience".

"It's just an unreal experience this whole World Cup ride, like for our girls it's their first time and for the team, just having this whole World Cup home experience has been phenomenal.

"The Norway game like Judy's said, you can't really beat that sort of high, coming out, being the underdog with an amazing home crowd, it's fantastic.

She said in the game's team against the Philippines last night, Jacqui played amazingly.

Judy said she saw Jacqui after the game, "she got up to the stands as quickly as she could and found me".

"The first thing she said was 'oh no the goal was offside' and then mentioned the other one where it hit the post."

She said the team is very focussed, and they'll now be looking forward to the next game.

"They'll be giving it everything for the next game now."

Both Catrina and Judy said the girls will bounce back after last night's loss and remain focussed on the rest of the tournament.

The pair praised the team's professionalism and said they are used to "ups and downs" in sport.

The Ferns will play their final group game against Switzerland in Dunedin on Sunday.

Football

