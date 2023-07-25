Watch: VAR denies Ferns crucial equaliser by slimmest margin

The Football Ferns' journey to the round of 16 at this year's Women's FIFA World Cup has hit a snag after going from being the team delivering an upset to instead being on the receiving end of one.

New Zealand went down 1-0 to the Philippines in front of a packed-out Wellington crowd tonight in a game that had almost everything except a Kiwi goal — well, one that counted anyway.

The Football Ferns came out firing in the match in a similar manner to that which helped them stun Norway 1-0 last week but unlike their game in Auckland, the Philippines weathered the storm and waited for their moment to strike.

And the first chance they got, they delivered.

Sarina Bolden gave the Philippines their first-ever World Cup goal after the Kiwi defence failed to clear a free kick — the Philippines' first real attacking chance in 24 minutes of play — and gave them a chance to fire in another cross.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite three Football Ferns around her Bolden managed to win the battle in the air with a header straight at Kiwi keeper Esson who had little to no time to react and instead had to watch as it deflected off her and into the goal.

Sarina Bolden reacts after scoring against the Football Ferns. (Source: Photosport)

What made Bolden's goal sting that much more was just how many opportunities the Ferns were getting at the other end that couldn't be finished.

They had all the ball, all the territory but the Philippines' back four were set in their ways and giving Hannah Wilkinson next to no room to repeat her Eden heroics.

With Wilkinson smothered, the Ferns were looking for another spark and they had one — Jacqui Hand.

Hand was on another level tonight, doing everything she could to give her side a lead initially and then when the script changed, continued that determination in her quest to find an equaliser.

After numerous crosses went begging — a theme that will haunt many of the Ferns tonight — Hand appeared to find the moment to do it herself as she collected a great ball from Liv Chance, who had a strong impact off the bench, and fired a shot from the top of the box only for it to hit the left post and fire back towards the well-beaten keeper who then smothered the play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ferns and Hand didn't waiver though, moments later appearing to find the back of the net in the 70th minute to send Wellington into party mode.

Hand finished off a superb sequence from Wilkinson, who danced around her defender to link up with her open teammate and claim a well-earned assist.

However, replays from the VAR had Wilkinson offside when she initially received the ball from another great Chance feed, using their technology to show the Kiwi striker was off by the width of her leading shoulder.

It was cruel how close it was but still the Ferns pushed on looking for their equaliser and as chances went awry time and time again they finally got one more in added time.

Jacqui Hand celebrates after scoring against the Philippines - a goal that was later taken away by VAR. (Source: Photosport)

A great ball from Katie Bowen was lifted in to the box for a waiting Grace Jale who met it for a shot at the bottom right corner.

It was a superb strike and it needed a great save to deny it but that was what Olivia McDaniel produced to seal the game for her team and give them their first win at a World Cup in their tournament debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the Ferns had 15 shots on goal to the Philippines' four but Bolden made it count for her side where the Ferns, as a team, couldn't do so at the other end.

It means the Ferns are now one-and-one in their pool with Switzerland still to come as they chase a place in the final 16 for the first time.

Switzerland play Norway later this evening to shape up just what sort of result they will need to make it but in the meantime it's back to the drawing board to see if they can get back to being the ones handing out upsets instead.

New Zealand 0

Philippines 1 [Sarina Bolden 24']

HT: 0-1