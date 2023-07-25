Live: Football Ferns vs Philippines, Women's FIFA World Cup

Welcome to 1News' live coverage of this afternoon's Women's FIFA World Cup match between the Football Ferns and Philippines in Wellington.

19min: NZL 0-0 PHI

The Philippines with the ball but again New Zealand are just swarming them like the Kiwis did against Norway. They're struggling for metres let alone chances right now and in the end it becomes too much and they just kick it downfield. NZ back with the ball...

17min: NZL 0-0 PHI

Percival tied up in a bit of an ugly clash for the ball and is slow to get up. Eventually she does and play resumes with the Ferns in control again, making their way down the right edge before Stott lofts one to the box. Denied. Riley gets it and lofts another. Denied. Philippines clear with their goalie.

14min: NZL 0-0 PHI

Philippines give it an honest attempt but NZ shut it down and look for the counterattack. Bott puts one over the top and Wilkinson is giving chase but in the end, it's a Philippines goal kick.

13min: NZL 0-0 PHI

Loose pass from the Ferns and it leads to a free kick for the Philippines as Indiah-Paige Riley tries to win it back. It's near halfway in the middle of the field.

12min: NZL 0-0 PHI

The Ferns have certainly opened the stronger of the two sides with plenty of pressure on but the Philippines defence is patient here and not breaking formation - they're almost challenging the Kiwis to find the hole with all the possession and territory they're giving them.

10min: NZL 0-0 PHI

Still on attack, a cross comes in again from the right and it finds Wilkinson in the box. She juggles the ball, tries to get the strike off but skies it over the crossbar.

9min: NZL 0-0 PHI

The Philippines waste no time trying to get back down the other end of the field but it's overcooked and NZ get a throw in. It's controlled by the Kiwis who again use their back four to move the ball around and look for their options. Bott over the top and after a bit of a fight, Indiah-Paige Riley wins it. NZ on the attack now outside the box down the right with Riley. She gets the cross in but Philippines clear.

6min: NZL 0-0 PHI

The corner is on target as Steinmetz soars to header it towards Hassett. Hassett tries to get a shot off but it's a weak ball way left of the posts. Tough shot attempt.

5min: NZL 0-0 PHI

NZL CORNER! Back underway and Ferns have the ball again. Played at the back before Stott lofts one over the top and finds her mark. Another pass on to Hand on the left edge. She fires in the cross and it's a goodie but the Philippines shut it down for the corner.

4min: NZL 0-0 PHI

Short pause in play as the referee gets some running repairs on what looks like her mic pack. This'll be added back on at the end of the half.

2min: NZL 0-0 PHI

The Philippines look to make a move down the right but are shut down immediately and the Ferns take possession. Slow build-up as the Ferns take their time looking for an opportunity. It eventually comes with hand down the left wing, she goes into the box, gets the cross off for Hassett who can't get to it and it rolls away. Promising start!

0min: NZL 0-0 PHI

The Philippines get us going and we're underway in Wellington!

5:30pm: Pregame

Out the teams come and they get a roar from the crowd. There's certainly a fair bit of support for the Philippines tonight, make no mistake about that.

Teams line up for the anthems then they shake hands, the captains exchange pennants, the team photos are taken. We're just about ready!

5:20pm: Conditions

Some clouds about on a particularly chilly afternoon at the Cake Tin with it currently being around 10 degrees in the capital. There's a bit of wind about but thankfully the Ferns have a sell-out crowd to warm them up with 33,000 expected tonight.

Rain is forecast for the late evening along with some strong southerly winds - hopefully it waits until we're finished!

5:10pm: Pine's positivity

Hannah Wilkinson of the Football Ferns (Source: Photosport)

Newly-appointed World Cup commentator and respected football broadcaster Jason Pine told 1News today hype around the Football Ferns has reached new levels following last week's win - and he hopes it continues.

"To have the narrative of the World Cup changed by one goal... to see the upswing in interest and popularity in the game, it's quite extraordinary," he said.

"It's unprecedented the following this team has now - previous to last week, most of these players could've walked down the street in our busiest city and not really be recognised but now they're being stopped for selfies and congratulated.

"I think there was a sense of pessimism with the results the Ferns had had but now that pessimism has been replaced by a real sense of optimism after not only the result, but the way they played - it was a result that was deserved."

5:05pm: What's at stake

Jitka Klimkova has a moment to herself following the Football Ferns' World Cup win over Norway. (Source: Photosport)

After the Football Ferns' win over Norway, they could make more history tonight with a ticket to the round of 16 with a game to spare against the Swiss but there are a few things that need to happen.

Firstly, and most importantly, the Football Ferns must win. A win gets them three more points, giving them six overall - a very comfy total indeed.

If that first criteria is met, then the Ferns simply need Norway to either lose or draw with Switzerland later tonight at 8pm in Hamilton.

Both those things happen, and this team will be well and truly one for the books.

5:00pm: Preview

The Football Ferns celebrate Hannah Wilkinson's goal against Norway. (Source: Photosport)

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic is embracing the occasion of a Women's World Cup clash with hosts New Zealand, despite 30,000 fans cheering against his side.

The Filipinas have been enjoying bright support of their own on their maiden World Cup campaign, including the majority of the Dunedin crowd for their 2-0 loss to Switzerland last Friday.

Tonight they will face the Football Ferns, riding high from an upset 1-0 win over Norway in the tournament opener.

"We want to inspire the country," New Zealand midfielder Malia Steinmetz said.

"Just want to keep the ball rolling and keep inspiring more."

The Ferns set a record for New Zealand's highest attendance at a football game at Eden Park, which came alive when Hannah Wilkinson scored.

"We're back on Earth and ready to fight again," coach Jitka Klimkova said.

Stajcic knows another sold-out stadium is waiting in Wellington, with the vast majority in the Kiwis' corner.

"Fortunately we only have to play against 11," Stajcic said.

"We want to crash the party. It's not really their party. It's everyone's party. It's our party as well.

"It's a brilliant occasion for football and for New Zealand ... but as motivating as it is for New Zealand, it is for our team as well."

4:55pm: Squads

The Football Ferns interact with fans ahead of their match. (Source: Photosport)

Football Ferns

Goalkeepers: Erin Nayler, Vic Esson, Anna Leat

Defenders: Claudia Bunge, CJ Bott, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley (CC), Rebekah Stott, Katie Bowen, Liz Anton

Midfielders: Ria Percival (CC), Malia Steinmetz, Daisy Cleverley, Annalie Longo, Liv Chance, Betsy Hassett, Grace Jale

Forwards: Gabi Rennie, Paige Satchell, Jacqui Hand, Hannah Wilkinson, Indiah-Paige Riley, Milly Clegg

Philippines

Goalkeepers: Kiara Fontanilla, Kaiya Jota, Olivia McDaniel

Defenders: Alicia Barker, Angela Beard, Reina Bonta, Malea Cesar, Jessika Cowart, Sofia Harrison, Hali Long, Dominique Randle

Midfielders: Tahnai Annis, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castañeda, Sara Eggesvik, Quinley Quezada, Jaclyn Sawicki

Forwards: Sarina Bolden, Isabella Flanigan, Carleigh Frilles, Katrina Guillou, Chandler McDaniel, Meryll Serrano

Reserves: Inna Palacios, Maya Alcantara, Isabella Pasion