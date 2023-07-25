World
1News

Unusual whale pod stranded on Western Australia beach

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
58 mins ago

A pod of whales whose unusual behaviour had caught the attention of conservation experts have stranded themselves on a beach in Western Australia this evening.

The group of 60 to 70 long-finned pilot whales were earlier spotted around 150m from Cheynes Beach, which is just over five hours' drive from Perth.

In an update this evening, the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) said the pod "have begun to strand on Cheynes Beach".

A video posted to social media earlier today showed the pod piling together in one large group.

It's not clear what caused the behaviour. However, some conservationists believe it is a defensive move against a predator.

The group was first spotted this morning, a spokesperson for the DBCA said.

The DBCA said on social media this evening that the department is leading the response to the stranding.

"We understand the public’s concern at this time and appreciate the offers of support from volunteers," they said.

"However, the safety of the public and the whales are our main priority, so we ask that members of the public do not approach the beach."

