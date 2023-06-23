Watch: Orcas attack two race yachts near Gibraltar

Two 19m race yachts have reported being attacked by orcas during the final leg of The Ocean Race near the Straits of Gibraltar.

Team JAJO of the Netherlands and Mirpuri Trifork Racing of Portugal both reported killer whale encounters to Race Control about 3pm on Thursday (local time).

Despite the orcas pushing up against or in at least one case ramming into the boat and nudging or biting at the rudders, there were no injuries or damage to the boats.

The Dutch team filmed the encounter both on deck and below the water with a 360 camera.

The pair of orcas can be seen accelerating towards the boat, and at times, trying to interfere with the rudder.

Crew members can be heard banging on the boat in an attempt to shoo the orca away.

Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek said that it was impressive to see the orcas, but also dangerous for the team who he says reacted "really well".

"We took down the sails and slowed down the boat as quick as possible. Luckily after a few attacks, they went away."

The area around Gibraltar is becoming notorious for what some are calling 'orca attacks' on boats, where an individual or pod of orcas repeatedly ram a boat's hull or rudders.

At least three boats have been damaged to the point of sinking.

Andrew Trites, professor and director of Marine Mammal Research at the University of British Columbia, told CBS News that there are two main theories about why this is happening.

One, that it's a type of "play" or "sport" for the whales, or two, that it's the result of a "negative experience, a traumatic event" after years of boats hitting and injuring whales.

However, he said that his idea is "informed speculation" and that the reason for this new behaviour remains unclear.

"Nobody knows why this is happening. It is a total mystery, unprecedented."