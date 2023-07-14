World
Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

20 mins ago
Torshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands

Torshavn, the capital of the Faroe Islands (Source: istock.com)

A cruise line has apologised to passengers after they became witnesses to a traditional whale hunt in the Faroe Islands.

Ambassador Cruise Line's Ambassador Ambition arrived in Torshavn on Sunday to a red sea, as nearly 80 pilot whales were corralled to shore before they were butchered with knives and fishhooks.

The cruise line was swift to issue an apology to guests, saying “we were incredibly disappointed that this hunt occurred, particularly at a time when our ship was in port, and have offered our sincere apologies to all those onboard who may have witnessed this distressing occurrence”.

While shocking, the company is aware of the annual event, with Blue Planet Society founder John Hourston asking what they expected.

“If you go to the Faroe Islands in July, what do you expect?” he said.

“The [cruise line] should have known better.”

The hunt, or Grindadráp as it is known in Faroese, is a traditional event that happens yearly, and dates to the 9th century, occurring from April to October. The summer period (June-September) is often high season.

In 2021 chief executive of Ambassador Cruise Line wrote a letter to the prime minister of the Faroe Islands, expressing his dismay over the annual event. The cruise line also encourages its guests and crew members to not partake in the eating or purchasing of whale or dolphin meat.

In September 2021, more than 1400 Atlantic white-sided dolphins were killed, which led to the government capping the quota at 500.

WorldAnimalsUK and Europe

