Tom Walsh has 'got my mojo back a little bit' after London throw

7:41pm

Kiwi shot putter Tom Walsh reckons he's got his mojo back, after his longest throw in four years at yesterday's London Diamond League event.

The two-time Olympic medallist admitted to self-doubt as results eluded him, until he threw 22.58m in London.

"There's been a lot of doubt, a lot of self-doubt," Walsh told 1News.

"Three or four years obviously with Covid and wondering if I could still throw and [still] got it, so I'm really proud of myself.

"I feel like I've got my mojo back a little bit."

Walsh still has some work to do to catch and overtake American Ryan Crouser, who consistently pushes past 23m.

The two-time Olympic champion and world record holder won in London again with a meet record to illustrate his class.

But Walsh feels the gap could be closing, which is timely with the world championships in Hungary next month.

"I think the difference between Ryan and myself is Ryan can throw pretty close to his PB (personal best) if not his PB no matter what time of the year," Walsh said.

"For me, I'm probably in PB shape three or four weeks a year. Hopefully we get that right for the world champs, and it's looking that way."

And then again, of course, at next year's Paris Olympics.

