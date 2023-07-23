Names of two men killed in Auckland shooting released

Police have released the names of the two men shot and killed during Thursday's Auckland CBD shooting.

They are Solomona Tootoo, 45, of Manurewa and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, of Wattle Downs, police said this morning.

A police spokesperson said: "Formal identification processes have been completed for the two victims of Thursday’s shooting in Auckland, and police can now name them.

"Police extend sincere condolences to the families, who are grieving the loss of their loved ones."

On Thursday, three men were killed, including the gunman, following a shooting at the construction site of the One Queen St building at around 7.20am. Several people, including a police officer, remain in hospital undergoing treatment following the incident.

Investigations are ongoing at the scene in Downtown Auckland as forensic teams continue their scene examination over the weekend.

Police are also investigating how the gunman, Matu Reid, was able to access a pump action shotgun used in the shooting.

The 24-year-old had been sentenced to home detention in March after strangling a woman, fracturing her neck. He had an exemption to work at the construction site.