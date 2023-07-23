New Zealand
1News

Names of two men killed in Auckland shooting released

10:22am

Police have released the names of the two men shot and killed during Thursday's Auckland CBD shooting.

They are Solomona Tootoo, 45, of Manurewa and Tupuga Sipiliano, 44, of Wattle Downs, police said this morning.

A police spokesperson said: "Formal identification processes have been completed for the two victims of Thursday’s shooting in Auckland, and police can now name them.

"Police extend sincere condolences to the families, who are grieving the loss of their loved ones."

On Thursday, three men were killed, including the gunman, following a shooting at the construction site of the One Queen St building at around 7.20am. Several people, including a police officer, remain in hospital undergoing treatment following the incident.

Investigations are ongoing at the scene in Downtown Auckland as forensic teams continue their scene examination over the weekend.

Police are also investigating how the gunman, Matu Reid, was able to access a pump action shotgun used in the shooting.

The 24-year-old had been sentenced to home detention in March after strangling a woman, fracturing her neck. He had an exemption to work at the construction site.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Yanfei Bao: Man charged with kidnapping after disappearance

BREAKING

Yanfei Bao: Man charged with kidnapping after disappearance

The man was reportedly arrested at an airport while attempting to flee the country.

50 mins ago

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

The minister suggested children who committed ram raids were "impulsive", but would be deterred by the Government enacting new legislation targeting them.

11:02am

26:26

Man charged with arson after fire at Football Ferns hotel

Man charged with arson after fire at Football Ferns hotel

9:52am

Football Ferns safe after fire breaks out at team hotel

Football Ferns safe after fire breaks out at team hotel

9:52pm

Nelson mum frustrated by delays as court system faces backlog

Nelson mum frustrated by delays as court system faces backlog

7:30pm

2:15

Auckland shooting: Paramedic says it was nothing like she's seen before

Auckland shooting: Paramedic says it was nothing like she's seen before

6:21pm

2:09

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

Hemi Ahio shrugs off broken nose for impressive KO victory

37 mins ago

Greens launch election campaign, unveil new slogan

Greens launch election campaign, unveil new slogan

50 mins ago

BREAKING

Yanfei Bao: Man charged with kidnapping after disappearance

Yanfei Bao: Man charged with kidnapping after disappearance

11:21am

'I went to hell and back' - Jamie Foxx gives health update

'I went to hell and back' - Jamie Foxx gives health update

11:02am

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

26:26

'Impulsive' ram raid kids to be 'deterred' by law changes - Davis

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6