Inquiry announced into shooting's 'tragic set of events'

For a recap of 1News' live updates on the fatal shooting in the Auckland CBD as it happened, scroll down.

What you need to know

Three people are dead, including the gunman. Ten others, including a police officer, have injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

A second officer was shot at and underwent a precautionary check up but "was not seriously injured", police confirmed.

The gunman involved in the shooting was on home detention and wearing an electronic ankle monitor, but was cleared to work.

A number of shots were heard in quick succession at about 8am. The shooter was armed with a pump action shotgun, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said earlier.

Police have said the incident was contained to a building under construction on Lower Queen St in the Downtown Auckland area.

ADVERTISEMENT

8.38pm: That concludes 1News' live updates for this evening. For a recap of today's events as it happened, scroll down.

For more, join Breakfast from 6am tomorrow or check the 1News website.

7.35pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on social media this evening that today's events has been "a day of mixed emotions for New Zealanders".

"To the brave men and women of the Police, our ambulance first responders and hospital staff who work tirelessly to keep us safe: thank you. And to the Football Ferns, thank you for being an inspiration to so many – and for giving us all something to get behind.

"The FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off tonight and it’s a real privilege for New Zealand to host this event with incredible teams, athletes and supporters here from around the world. As a country that takes pride in manaakitanga and a love of sport, I know we’ll show them a good time."

ADVERTISEMENT

7.28pm: School children caught up in this morning’s Auckland CBD sang waiata, did karakia and called their mums because they "didn’t know if it would be the last time".

Around 60 students from Auckland Girls' Grammar School and more than 30 from St Paul's College were left running on the streets, unsure where to go, when a BNZ staffer opened up the building and took them in.

"They made us hot chocolates and we sang waiatas because that's what our natural instinct to do is," one student, Lizzy, told 1News.

"It's just for our wairua and just to calm us down. Even our mate did a karakia for us to make us feel sure that we are safe."

To read the full story, click here.

7.23pm: There was a solemn start as the Football Ferns took on Norway during the opening match of the FIFA World Cup this evening.

Players, fans and officials came together for a moment of silence as they paid their respects to the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

6.57pm: Here's a timeline of today's events as they unfolded:

6.38pm: Details on the Auckland CBD shooter's troubled past have come to light, as court documents show he pleaded guilty to a number of "serious charges" in March this year.

To read more on his charges in the lead-up to today's incident, click here.

6.18pm: Three Auckland Girls' Grammar School students were on their way to school when they were told to run.

"We suddenly got told to start running onto the right side of Britomart," one student, Lizzy, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They filmed the chaotic scene as people fled the area.

At least 80 people were invited to shelter inside a nearby office building.

"Most people were calling their mums, telling them that they loved them and it was quite sad 'cause we also heard gunshots," she said.

6.11pm: Pacific Correspondent Barbara Dreaver, who was there when shots rang out, said "you can imagine it was shocking for everyone outside".

She spoke to some of the construction workers who witnessed the incident, most of them migrants.

"They said they were OK but you could tell from their faces. They were pale, their hands – they were shaking and so you could tell that they're heavily traumatised by that event."

ADVERTISEMENT

Their employer will put in place support measures through the "extremely traumatic" event.

5.55pm: He said a "priority for the investigation" is identifying the two people who died in the shooting and contacting their next of kin.

The identity of the gunman will not be released "until formal identification procedures are carried out".

"I would like to again acknowledge how distressing and unsettling this incident will have been for our CBD residents and workers," he said.

"The public will see an increased Police presence in the area, and we reassure the public that they can continue to come into the CBD as they normally would."

Construction workers were escorted away from the scene by police. (Source: 1News)

5.53pm: Patel said police "are not currently aware of any additional people presenting at hospital with injuries this afternoon".

ADVERTISEMENT

An officer taken to hospital after sustaining critical injuries in the shooting "continues to be in a stable condition, and support remains in place for that member and their family".

He also confirmed a second officer who was shot at "was later taken to hospital for a precautionary check up".

"They are not seriously injured."

5.50pm: In a statement this evening, Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said "upwards of 70 people" who witnessed the incident have been spoken to by police.

Police have now reduced the cordon around the area, "which is now in place around the immediate vicinity of the site", and roads are open.

A scene investigation will continue tomorrow, and a scene guard will remain in place overnight.

5.45pm: A ferry passenger has described the chaotic scenes that faced commuters as they were "told to run" from the scene of today's fatal Auckland CBD shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiheke local Tasha Impey said she was horrified by a decision to force passengers to leave her ferry — with armed police nearby and shots ringing out just minutes before.

"About half an hour into the ferry ride, everyone's phone started beeping with the news alerts to stay indoors, and to not go into the CBD," she said.

"We're just watching the ferry keeping on going, and then lots more news alerts coming in… We could see the police chopper, and we could see all of the police lights and ambulances."

To read the full story, click here.

The SeaLink car ferries and Fullers passenger ferries are outside of public transport legislation, which means there is no subsidy, says Waiheke Local Board member Paul Walden. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

5.39pm: TVNZ chief correspondent John Campbell says the shooting has turned a day of anticipation into a nightmare.

"I went to Christchurch, after the mosque shootings in 2019. That terrible, murderous hate. Fifty-one lives taken. The city echoing with hurt. The whole central city, silent. And then the flowers arriving. We now know the “why” of Christchurch. That grotesque manifesto, with all its viciousness and extremism and lies," he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Doubtless, we’ll learn the twisted 'why' of Auckland, soon enough."

To read the full story, click here.

5.25pm: "It is an absolutely tragic set of events and I think that the whole country will be sending our love and support to the victims – to all of those who have been affected and of course, to our first responders, in particular our police."

5.22pm: He said he understood the incident stemmed from an "employment-related matter".

Hipkins added he had not visited the scene, but had spoken to police

5.21pm: Police will be carrying out a review into the incident in order to answer the "questions we all have", including "what triggered this terrible sequence of events, where the shooter got the gun from... and whether there were any flags that could have signalled earlier that this could happen".

He said he is also seeking advice from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet on “whether a wider system review may be required”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hipkins speaks from Auckland. (Source: 1News)

5.19pm: Hipkins praised the bravery of two officers who were shot at while they were "protecting the public, their colleagues and the other first responders who were on the scene, and they are New Zealand heroes".

He also acknowledged the "trauma" of those who escaped the incident physically unharmed.

"The trauma of this event will still be significant. Thankfully, these sorts of shootings and events are not common here in New Zealand."

5.10pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins began his press conference this afternoon by "expressing my deepest sadness and condolence to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed in the tragic shooting here in Auckland this morning. The whole nation is mourning with you".

"The victims went to work this morning as they would do any other morning, but they will not be coming home tonight. Their families, their loved ones will be feeling that, as the whole country will be feeling that. I know that we are mourning with them and we are sending all of our love and support to them."

5.03pm: Corrections’ acting national commissioner, Sean Mason, told 1News the chief probation officer will be conducting a full review into the gunman’s management.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While our full review is yet to be undertaken, initial information suggests that Community Corrections staff managed his compliance with these conditions closely. He was in frequent contact with staff, and was required to report in to his Probation Officer twice every ten days. He had last reported in yesterday," Mason said.

"Home detention requires a person to remain at a suitable and approved residence at all times and be electronically monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, unless approval to leave is given by a Probation Officer. This person had approved regular absences to travel to his place of employment, including at the time the incident occurred this morning.

"While initial indications are that Community Corrections staff were appropriately monitoring and managing his risk, the full review being carried out by our Chief Probation Officer will identify any action we can take to help prevent a horrific tragedy like this from happening again. We are absolutely committed to learning from this event and continuing our work to keep New Zealanders safe."

4.50pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to provide an update about 5pm.

His media conference will be live streamed at 1news.co.nz.

4.42pm: Dame Cindy Kiro, the Governor-General, said in a statement she was "deeply shocked" by the shooting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My husband and I extend our sincerest sympathy to the families of the victims," Dame Cindy said.

"I know we speak for all New Zealanders in expressing our aroha to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible event.

Dame Cindy also praised police officers and St John staff who responded to the scene.

4.20pm: The shooter has been confirmed as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid.

Reid had recently appeared in court on family violence charges. He was on home detention and wearing an ankle bracelet, according to 1News sources. Read more.

Watch: Police Commissioner speaks about Auckland shooting

Watch: Christopher Luxon speaks about Auckland shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

4.01pm: US Ambassador on New Zealand Tom Udall has sent his thoughts to the victims.

3.34pm: All roads in the Auckland CBD that were previously closed due to the shooting have since re-opened. Find out more about ongoing transport disruption here.

3.10pm: Opposition leader Christopher Luxon says "today is not the day for politics."

"There are lots of questions that New Zealanders will have but today is not that day. Today is not a day for politics," he told media in Auckland.

"It is really a day to remember and to express tremendous gratitude to our police officers, to our ambulance officers, to our hospital staff, and members of the public who stepped up and offered help when it was most needed.

"That is New Zealand at its best."

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxon said two people went to work this morning and wouldn't be going home tonight

He said people would have been traumatised by the event, and the actions of police and first responders had been "incredibly heroic".

He added he was shocked to hear about an "active shooter" earlier today.

"You hear the word active shooter - that is not something that I'm used to hearing in New Zealand. I was used to hearing that when I lived in America, regularly.

"But it's not something that is normal or happens here in New Zealand often.."

2.32pm: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has told 1News the city centre's FIFA Fan Zone has been cancelled today.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has placed a 24-hour rāhui on the downtown area.

The free fan zone would have broadcasted matches on the big screen alongside providing food and other entertainment to fans.

The gunman's rampage took place just down the road from the planned event at The Cloud venue, where fans were just starting to pack in.

2.15pm: A patient at Auckland City Hospital has told 1News that the feeling inside the hospital is eerie.

She was in the emergency room when people were brought in and described the scene as chaotic and extremely scary.

She said patients and visitors were on edge inside the hospital as a result.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, St John said most of those injured in the shooting have been transported to Auckland City Hospital and at least one to Middlemore Hospital.

The ambulance service's Stuart Cockburn said his team treated "10 patients" at the scene and transported seven people to hospital.

"Most of those have minor to moderate injuries with some with more serious injuries."

Cockburn added that seven of those injured had "gunshot related injuries", while the other three people were treated for "non-gunshot related injuries".

1.58pm: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has landed in Auckland and is currently heading to a police briefing on this morning's shooting.

1.30pm: Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has revealed more details about what unfolded this morning, including more details about the shooter.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the gunman he said: "He is a 24-year-old who has worked at the construction site and his presence there today was connected to that work."

Coster said the gunman had clearance to attend work despite being under home detention with ankle bracelet monitoring. He didn't have a gun licence, although the firearm he possessed wasn't a banned weapon.

Police have not yet released a solid motive, but said the shooting is likely connected to the gunman's work at the construction site.

"At 7.22am police received multiple calls about a person firing at a construction site," he told media at a conference.

"Police were on the scene within minutes and police entered the building within 10 minutes. Several workers hid inside the building.

"Around 8am the offender was located inside a lift shaft, the offender fired at police injuring an officer police fired back and the offender was later found deceased.

"There may be more victims as people make themselves known to police and others who were injured their condition may change."

ADVERTISEMENT

12.40pm: FIFA says it extends its "deepest condolences" to the families and friends of the victims who lost their lives this morning.

"Immediately following the incident, president Gianni Infantino and FIFA secretary-general Fatma Samoura were in communication with the New Zealand authorities. FIFA has also been in constant contact with the participating teams affected by this incident.

"FIFA has been informed that this was an isolated incident that was not related to football operations and the opening match tonight at Eden Park will proceed as planned.

"The participating teams in close proximity to this incident are being supported in relation to any impact that may have taken place," a spokesperson said.

12.25pm: Two sources have confirmed to 1News the gunman was on home detention and was wearing an ankle bracelet.

12.20pm: St John Ambulance said that to date, six patients have been treated and taken to hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ambulance at the scene in Auckland this morning.

Five patients have been taken to Auckland Hospital - one in a serious condition and four in moderate condition and one other patient in a serious condition is at Middlemore Hospital.

Two more patients, one in a moderate and one in a minor condition are currently being treated at the scene.

12.15pm: Police will provide an update to media at 1pm.

12.02pm: Police have confirmed an officer was injured in the shooting this morning.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said the officer was hospitalised in a critical condition but his condition has now stabilised.

The four members of the public have injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one of these people has self-presented to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injuries.

Patel said while the scene is still under police management, there may be more victims yet to make themselves known to police so injury statuses may change.

Construction workers gather on the roof of a building. (Source: Supplied)

"The building site has now been secured and a scene examination is now underway.

"A police critical incident investigation has been launched and as part of this we are working to understand the circumstances behind the offender’s actions."

Patel said there are upwards of 40 witnesses who were at or around the scene and are in the process of being spoken to.

"Police are still confirming the sequence of events in which the offender died."

ADVERTISEMENT

Patel said the public can still enter the CBD but should stay clear of the police cordon at the lower part of Queen St.

11.40am: ACT Party leader David Seymour says he'd like to offer his sympathies to the families of the victims.

"The response by Police and Ambulance staff was brave and effective. By arriving so quickly they likely prevented an even worse tragedy.

"As the facts become clearer there will surely be some heroes to honour from those forces."

11.33am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has released a statement.

He said he's "shocked and saddened" by the shooting this morning.

"I can’t remember anything like this ever happening in our beautiful city. This morning’s events have been tragic and distressing for all Aucklanders, as this is not something that we are used to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we know is that this is an isolated incident.

"This appears to be the act of one individual, this was not a threat to national security, nor was it in any way related to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Event."

11.23am: St John Ambulance say most patients have been transported to Auckland City Hospital and at least one to Middlemore.

No one is at North Shore Hospital and there is no further update on the number of people injured or dead.

11.15am: International media attention is on Auckland after the shooting took place the day of the FIFA World Cup.

USA Today wrote: “Deadly shooting in Auckland, hours before World Cup opens in New Zealand city.”

"Gunman kills two in Auckland, but Women's World Cup will proceed as planned, says New Zealand PM," wrote The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

"2 Dead in New Zealand Shooting as World Cup Is Set to Begin," the New York Times said.

FIFA is expected to make comment about the shooting later today.

10.33am: National Party leader Christopher Luxon has extended his condolences to those involved.

10.30: LT McGuinness has confirmed the shooting happened at its Queen St site this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims, and we are currently supporting our teams who were working on the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The situation is with the Police and we are assisting the emergency services as required."

10.22am: Hipkins told media: "It's with deep sorrow that I can confirm that two people have been killed."

A large police presence near the bottom of Auckland's Queen St after a shooting. (Source: 1News)

He said six others are injured, including police officers.

The gunman was armed with a pump action shotgun.

Hipkins thanked the "brave men and women of the police".

"These kinds of situations move fast."

ADVERTISEMENT

He said this morning's actions were "nothing short of heroic".

The police armed offenders squad swarmed the scene. (Source: 1News)

Hipkins said with the FIFA tournament about to begin, "There are a lot of eyes on Auckland".

He said the incident appears to be the actions of just one individual.

"The police have not identified any ideological or political motivation."

Hipkins' message to visitors was that the threat had been contained and New Zealand was committed to hosting the FIFA tournament.

10.15am: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is speaking to media from Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the live stream here.

10.10am: Auckland Transport says the Downtown Ferry Terminal is now open.

A map of where the Auckland shooting happened. (Source: Google Maps).

"All customers are to please follow the instructions of the police and emergency services staff on the ground."

Roads remain closed and buses are still detoured until further notice.

People are still urged to expect delays.

10am: A traffic management worker, Naveen Kumar, told 1News there was an enormous rush to leave the area as shots rang out.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We were right at the entrance and I saw 20 people rushing out of the building and telling the pedestrians to move," he said.

9.46am: Three people are dead, including the gunman.

Police said: "Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased.

"This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street.

"The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm.

"Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him."

A police helicopter is seen in Auckland's CBD. (Source: Supplied)

ADVERTISEMENT

Further shots were fired from the man and he found dead shortly after.

Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel said the incident is not a national security risk.

Patel said details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and police will provide updates around injuries.

"What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident."

Police are now beginning an investigation into what has happened.

Cordons remain in place and police are continuing to urge the public to stay away from the area.

"Updates will continue to be provided this morning and Police will also be fronting an update to media this afternoon."

ADVERTISEMENT

9.40am: The Prime Minister will hold a media conference at 10.15am.

9.30am: A witness, Mick, told 1News he was in the building and saw the shooter.

"He came up through the main entrance, and he started to shoot.

A police officer on a motorbike amid the incident in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

"We had got into work about five minutes earlier, just planning our day, sitting in the office which is when we heard a massive gunshot.

"Then one of the guys walked out of the office and he came back in and said someone's got a gun inside"

He said there were around eight people in the room, throwing "anything at the door" to block it.

ADVERTISEMENT

9.17am: Sean McGuinness from LT McGuinness is "aware of an incident" at one of the company's construction sites.

There's is no information yet if the person involved is a construction worker.

McGuinness is on the way to Auckland from Wellington.

9.10am: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has cancelled his trip to Hamilton and is on his way back to the Beehive.

"He will be briefed by officials on the latest information regarding the incident in the Auckland CBD and will provide comment to media following that," his office said in a statement this morning.

9am: St John Ambulance says a number of people have been injured.

Three people have been seriously injured, while three have moderate injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services have not confirmed the nature of the injuries or if any police are injured.

8.45am: Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told Breakfast it's a "dreadful situation".

"Keep away if you can, and if you do happen to be there stay safe.

"Police are under immense pressure."

He said he believed a gunman had been killed. He was pressed on where he got his information from but would not elaborate.

His office later said: "The Mayor was referring to the unconfirmed reports in the media."

8.33am: All ferry services into the CBD have been cancelled, Auckland Transport has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lower Hobson St, Quay St, Lower Albert St, Customs St between Queen and Lower Albert Rds have been closed.

All buses running through these areas will be detoured until further notice.

"Expect major delays to all public transport."

There is a large police and emergency services presence in Auckland's CBD as they respond to a 'serious incident'. (Source: 1News)

8.28am: Police have issued a statement saying the incident is contained to a building in lower Queen Street, which is under construction.

"Police ask all members of the public to avoid the lower Queen St area and for those in downtown inner-city buildings to remain inside their buildings at this time.

This is a significant incident with multiple emergency services responding.

ADVERTISEMENT

A large Police presence will remain in the area."

The police helicopter seen above Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

Police will provide a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so.

8.26am: Train passengers are being told to leave Britomart Station through the exit/entrance at Takutai Square.

8.14am: An injured police officer, with blood on his uniform, is seen walking to an ambulance.

A bloodied police officer is escorted into an ambulance at Britomart. (Source: 1News)

8.13am: Sealink told 1News: "Due to this morning's events in the Auckland CBD, our Pine Harbour services are currently out of service until further notice."

ADVERTISEMENT

8.11am: A number of gunshots have been heard in the CBD.

8am: Fullers 360 say ferries are continuing with their schedule - no plans to stop as of yet, 1News understands.

7.45am: Police are responding to a serious incident on Quay St in Auckland's CBD this morning.

"A number of armed police are currently responding to the incident and the public is asked to please stay indoors and avoid the area."

Multiple ambulances and police cars have been seen speeding through the CBD towards Quay Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a large police presence near Quay St in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

An eyewitness told 1News there's a police helicopter circling the area.

People in the area have been told by police to hide behind a hard object, another eyewitness said.

Police have been seen entering a Commercial Bay construction site.

Further information will be provided when available, police said in a statement.