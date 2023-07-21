Entertainment
Ronan Keating sings tribute as his brother is laid to rest

22 mins ago

Ronan Keating sung a tribute as his brother Ciaran was laid to rest at a funeral in County Mayo, Ireland, yesterday.

Ciaran died in a two car crash on Saturday while travelling with his wife, Ann Marie Keating, to watch their son play football.

Ronan, 46 — who rose to fame as part of Boyzone in the 1990s — is believed to have rushed to Ireland following the tragedy.

He was pictured acting as a pall bearer at the funeral yesterday.

Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh.

Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating towards St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh. (Source: Getty)

Ronan also performed This Is Your Song during the service.

"I shouldn't be singing it in these circumstances, but we are, and we will," he said before the tribute.

Ronan was comforted by his wife Storm outside the church after the funeral.

The others involved in the fatal crash were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

