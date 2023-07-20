New Zealand
1News

New Black Grace venture rolled out for emerging performers

By Grace Thomas, 1News Reporter
7:27am

Black Grace has been at the forefront of the dance scene in Aotearoa for nearly 30 years. Now, its founder, Neil Ieremia, is turning his focus onto the next generation with Company B.

Neil said it's an idea that's been 20 years in the making.

"We were thinking about how we're all getting older... and that we've gotta stop at some point soon. So we needed to find some young ones to take over!"

More than 40 dancers auditioned but just 12 were picked to join the initiative, and create their first production I am a Renaissance.

Olly, one of the dancers, said the experience was daunting at first.

"There's definitely a really high expectation and the bar is set really high. But it's such an amazing challenge and a challenge which Neil has set with confidence in us to be able to meet."

I am a Renaissance will show at Auckland's Herald Theatre until the end of the week.

New ZealandArts and CultureAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Disruption to Auckland transport amid major incident

Disruption to Auckland transport amid major incident

A police incident is unfolding near central Auckland's main public transport hub.

7 mins ago

Live: Number of people injured in 'serious' Akl CBD incident

Live: Number of people injured in 'serious' Akl CBD incident

Follow 1News for live updates.

15 mins ago

0:05

'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

56 mins ago

0:41

Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

8:32am

0:41

Scam targeting international students in NZ, police warn

Scam targeting international students in NZ, police warn

6:32pm

Heavy rain from tropics to strike top of North Island

Heavy rain from tropics to strike top of North Island

2:56pm

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Disruption to Auckland transport amid major incident

Disruption to Auckland transport amid major incident

15 mins ago

Live: Number of people injured in 'serious' Akl CBD incident

0:05

Live: Number of people injured in 'serious' Akl CBD incident

30 mins ago

Photos: Huge police, ambulance presence in central Auckland

Photos: Huge police, ambulance presence in central Auckland

56 mins ago

'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

0:41

'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

8:32am

Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

0:41

Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6