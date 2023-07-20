New Black Grace venture rolled out for emerging performers

Black Grace has been at the forefront of the dance scene in Aotearoa for nearly 30 years. Now, its founder, Neil Ieremia, is turning his focus onto the next generation with Company B.

Neil said it's an idea that's been 20 years in the making.

"We were thinking about how we're all getting older... and that we've gotta stop at some point soon. So we needed to find some young ones to take over!"

More than 40 dancers auditioned but just 12 were picked to join the initiative, and create their first production I am a Renaissance.

Olly, one of the dancers, said the experience was daunting at first.

"There's definitely a really high expectation and the bar is set really high. But it's such an amazing challenge and a challenge which Neil has set with confidence in us to be able to meet."