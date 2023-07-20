New Zealand
1News

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

28 mins ago
Auckland CBD shooter Matu Tangi Matua Reid.

Auckland CBD shooter Matu Tangi Matua Reid. (Source: Supplied)

The Auckland CBD shooter has been confirmed as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid.

Reid had recently appeared in court on family violence charges.

He was on home detention and wearing an ankle bracelet, according to police.

He had an exemption on his home detention to work at the site, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said earlier.

This morning Reid entered a building that was being renovated in lower Queen St near Britomart and opened fire.

He shot dead two people and injured six, including a police officer who was critically injured. The gunman was also shot.

It's not yet clear if he was shot by police.

In the above photo from 2017, Reid had just completed a "Ready for the Road" responsible driver training course.

"We've contained the situation and are not seeking anybody else," Coster said.

"The individual is known for primarily family violence history, there is nothing to suggest that he has presented a higher-level risk than was indicated by that history."

Coster said Reid's home had been searched by police before.

"We have certainly never found him in possession of a firearm," the commissioner said.

Reid didn't have a firearms licence.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

This morning, on a construction site, a man reminded us that our reliance on each other includes such very simple things, writes 1News' chief correspondent.

9 mins ago

2:19

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

Follow 1News for live updates.

23 mins ago

1:26

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

3:42pm

Akl shooting: Roads re-open as buses return to timetable

Akl shooting: Roads re-open as buses return to timetable

3:39pm

Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes could close tonight amid high winds

Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes could close tonight amid high winds

3:15pm

LIVE: Christopher Luxon speaks about Auckland shooting

LIVE: Christopher Luxon speaks about Auckland shooting

2:58pm

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

2:19

John Campbell: Auckland shooting a reminder of the fragility of life

23 mins ago

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

1:26

Live: Police reveal new details about 24-year-old Auckland shooter

28 mins ago

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

0:41

Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

55 mins ago

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

Van Gisbergen's second NASCAR race confirmed

3:42pm

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

Luxon urges Kiwis to 'come together' after Auckland shooting

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6