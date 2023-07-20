Auckland CBD gunman named as Matu Reid, 24

The Auckland CBD shooter has been confirmed as 24-year-old Matu Tangi Matua Reid.

Reid had recently appeared in court on family violence charges.

He was on home detention and wearing an ankle bracelet, according to police.

He had an exemption on his home detention to work at the site, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said earlier.

This morning Reid entered a building that was being renovated in lower Queen St near Britomart and opened fire.

He shot dead two people and injured six, including a police officer who was critically injured. The gunman was also shot.

It's not yet clear if he was shot by police.

In the above photo from 2017, Reid had just completed a "Ready for the Road" responsible driver training course.

"We've contained the situation and are not seeking anybody else," Coster said.

"The individual is known for primarily family violence history, there is nothing to suggest that he has presented a higher-level risk than was indicated by that history."

Coster said Reid's home had been searched by police before.

"We have certainly never found him in possession of a firearm," the commissioner said.

Reid didn't have a firearms licence.