'We can hear firing' – gunshots ring out in central Auckland

Shots have been heard ringing out in central Auckland with a major police operation underway.

1News' Barbara Dreaver was on air with Breakfast when a number of shots were heard.

"We can hear firing, we can hear gunshots," Dreaver said.

There is a huge police and ambulance presence in the Quay St area at the bottom of Queen St.

Police said shortly before 8.30am that the incident is contained to a building in lower Queen St, the site of the old HSBC building at 1 Queen St, which is under construction.

"Police ask all members of the public to avoid the lower Queen Street area and for those in downtown inner-city buildings to remain inside their buildings at this time.

"This is a significant incident with multiple emergency services responding.

"A large police presence will remain in the area.

"Police will provide a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so."

At least one injured police office has been seen walking into an ambulance.

He was clutching his head.