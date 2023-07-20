Photos: Huge police, ambulance presence in central Auckland

Police have been responding to a serious incident on Quay St in Auckland's CBD this morning.

Construction workers appear to be lying down on the roof of an Auckland CBD construction site. (Source: Supplied)

The police armed offenders squad swarmed the scene. (Source: 1News)

The armed offenders squad was highly visible as the incident unfolded.

A police officer on a motorbike amid the incident in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple ambulances and police cars have been seen speeding through the area towards Quay Street.

There is a large police and emergency services presence in Auckland's CBD as they respond to a 'serious incident'. (Source: 1News)

People in the area have been told to stay indoors or take shelter behind hard objects.

Armed police seen on rooftop in Auckland's CBD as officers responded to a "serious incident".

An injured police officer was seen being taken into an ambulance in the area.

A bloodied police officer is escorted into an ambulance at Britomart. (Source: 1News)

Armed police swarmed the area and a number of gunshots were heard from a building under construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed police at the scene of a serious incident in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

Construction workers in the area were moved to safety, while one dramatic image shows armed police protecting workers huddled on the roof of a building.

Construction workers have been moved from the scene. (Source: 1News)

Cordons were put in place by police.