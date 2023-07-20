Photos: Huge police, ambulance presence in central Auckland

Police have been responding to a serious incident on Quay St in Auckland's CBD this morning.
The armed offenders squad was highly visible as the incident unfolded.
Multiple ambulances and police cars have been seen speeding through the area towards Quay Street.
People in the area have been told to stay indoors or take shelter behind hard objects.
An injured police officer was seen being taken into an ambulance in the area.
Armed police swarmed the area and a number of gunshots were heard from a building under construction.
Construction workers in the area were moved to safety, while one dramatic image shows armed police protecting workers huddled on the roof of a building.
Cordons were put in place by police.
SHARE ME