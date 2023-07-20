New Zealand
Photos: Huge police, ambulance presence in central Auckland

30 mins ago
Construction workers gather on the roof of a building.

Construction workers gather on the roof of a building. (Source: Supplied)

Police have been responding to a serious incident on Quay St in Auckland's CBD this morning.

Construction workers appear to be lying down on the roof of an Auckland CBD construction site.

Construction workers appear to be lying down on the roof of an Auckland CBD construction site. (Source: Supplied)

The police armed offenders squad swarmed the scene.

The police armed offenders squad swarmed the scene. (Source: 1News)

The armed offenders squad was highly visible as the incident unfolded.

A police officer on a motorbike amid the incident in Auckland's CBD.

A police officer on a motorbike amid the incident in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

Multiple ambulances and police cars have been seen speeding through the area towards Quay Street.

There is a large police and emergency services presence in Auckland's CBD as they respond to a 'serious incident'.

There is a large police and emergency services presence in Auckland's CBD as they respond to a 'serious incident'. (Source: 1News)

People in the area have been told to stay indoors or take shelter behind hard objects.

Armed police seen on rooftop in Auckland's CBD as officers responded to a "serious incident".

Armed police seen on rooftop in Auckland's CBD as officers responded to a "serious incident".

An injured police officer was seen being taken into an ambulance in the area.

A bloodied police officer is escorted into an ambulance at Britomart.

A bloodied police officer is escorted into an ambulance at Britomart. (Source: 1News)

Armed police swarmed the area and a number of gunshots were heard from a building under construction.

Armed police at the scene of a serious incident in Auckland's CBD.

Armed police at the scene of a serious incident in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

Construction workers in the area were moved to safety, while one dramatic image shows armed police protecting workers huddled on the roof of a building.

Construction workers have been moved from the scene.

Construction workers have been moved from the scene. (Source: 1News)

Cordons were put in place by police.

People have been urged to stay indoors by police.

People have been urged to stay indoors by police. (Source: Breakfast)

