New Zealand
Public told to 'stay indoors' amid central Auckland incident

8:32am
Police near Commercial Bay in Auckland's CBD.

Police near Commercial Bay in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

People in Auckland's central business district are being told to stay inside by police.

It comes amid a massive police and ambulance response to an incident on Quay St on the waterfront.

"Police are responding to reports of a serious incident on Quay Street, Auckland CBD, this morning," a statement read.

"A number of armed police are currently responding to the incident and the public is asked to please stay indoors and avoid the area.

"Further information will be provided when available."

Armed police have been seen entering an empty construction site near Commercial Bay mall.

There is a large police presence near Quay St in Auckland's CBD.

There is a large police presence near Quay St in Auckland's CBD. (Source: 1News)

Workers are currently being evacuated and asked to move along by officers at the scene.

There is currently a long backlog of traffic along Quay St, with buses that normally stop in the area unable to stop at Britomart.

Large numbers of ambulances are parked on the side of downtown roads.

