Commonwealth Games: Victoria pulls plug on hosting 2026 event

The 2026 Commonwealth Games are looking for a new home with Victoria announcing they are pulling out as hosts for the event.

The Victorian government announced they have scrapped plans to go ahead with the games due to the increasing cost of hosting the 12-day event.

"What's become clear is that the cost of hosting of these Games in 2026 is not the $2.6 billion dollars which was budgeted... it is at least $6 billion and maybe even $7 billion," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

"It could even be more than that."

Victoria made history last April when it was announced as the first predominantly regional Commonwealth Games with five cities and regions planned to take part including Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Andrews said that was no longer the case.

"Last year when the Commonwealth Games authorities approached us and they needed someone to step in and host the 2026 Games, as a state we were happy to help out but, of course, not at any price and only if there were lasting benefits for Victorian communities.

"Six to $7 billion is well and truly too much for a 12-day sporting event and I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost that is estimated and budgeted for."

Andrews said he had approached Commonwealth Games authorities to terminate their contract and meetings were ongoing.

Birmingham hosted last year's Games with relative success, emphasising a desire to leave a “carbon neutral legacy” by using existing venues where possible and keeping the creation of new venues – something host cities of major sporting events have done exuberantly in the past – to a minimum.

The English city picked up the hosting rights after Durban was forced to pull out due to financial difficulty.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee also excited Kiwi sports fans in April this year after announcing they had signalled an "early interest" in hosting the 2034 Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NZOC's bid would use a new hosting model in which the entire country would be used as a host.

“We have advised the Commonwealth Games Federation that we are interested in exploring a New Zealand 2034 Commonwealth Games,” said NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol.

“We want to be very clear this concept is about a nation not a city, and we’d be looking to develop a Games that would help achieve nationwide goals and engage young and diverse communities in sport.”

The Government had offered "initial support" as the NZOC works through the early stages of any potential bid.

New Zealand has previously hosted the Games in 1950, 1974 and 1990.